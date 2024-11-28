Audi S3 vs BMW M135: which German brand builds the hottest hatchback?

Four-wheel-drive hot hatchbacks have been a byword for exploitable performance ever since the first examples hit the road in the late eighties as a by-product of rallying. With total traction at their disposal in all weather conditions, the very best can rival supercars for cross-country ability, despite delivering it at a fraction of the cost.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A latecomer to the party was BMW, which only added four-wheel drive to its fastest 1 Series hatch in 2012, but just as an option in foreign markets. UK buyers had to wait until the all-new Mk3 car arrived in 2019. Now there’s been a major facelift, with a different look, a slight power decrease and the loss of an ‘i’ to denote the petrol variants.

Audi was one of rallying’s pioneers of four-wheel drive, and until recently nearly every model in its line-up was offered with a quattro transmission. These days it’s reserved mainly for performance models and high-end SUVs, and in the A3 line-up it’s just the rapid S3 and RS 3 versions that feature it.

The A3 was also subject to a facelift earlier this year, but has either brand done anything to spoil the fun of firing a powerful four-wheel-drive hot hatch along a twisty road?

BMW M135

Model: BMW M135 Price: £43,000 Powertrain: 2.0-litre turbo petrol, four-wheel drive, 296bhp 0-62mph: 4.9 seconds Test efficiency: 33.4mpg Official range: 360 miles Annual VED: £600

While BMW is famous for its rear-wheel-drive M division cars, four-wheel drive is now much more common across the line-up than it used to be. Despite most xDrive-equipped M models still having a bias towards the back axle, the BMW M135 (now shorn of its ‘i’ suffix to differentiate it from BMW’s electric offerings) has a character that’s markedly different from the rest of the range. That’s not to say it’s no fun, though, because it’s still one of the most engaging hot hatchbacks around.