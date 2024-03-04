A groundbreaking, mid-size electric Range Rover will go public in early 2026, bringing JLR’s four-year new model drought to a spectacular end. This Range Rover EV – not to be confused with the electrified version of the flagship Range Rover, which comes to market at a similar time – will introduce a fresh design language and tech plumbed into a brand-new vehicle architecture known as EMA (Electric Modular Architecture).

Advertisement - Article continues below

Think of it as a pure-electric 4x4 to sit alongside the current Velar, which will continue in production at JLR’s Solihull plant. But the EMA-based car will not be called Velar, underlining its differentiation, and it’ll be built on a revamped, hi-tech production line at the Halewood factory on Merseyside.

The electric Rangie, which is set to rival the new BMW iX3 and Audi Q6 e-tron, will be similar in size to the existing Velar. However, if you can't wait for it arrive next year, you can buy a new Range Rover Velar via our Buy a Car service. Alternatively, used Range Rover Velar models are available from as little as £16,000.

Where will the new Range Rover EV be built?

JLR has pumped £250million into Halewood to prep it for EMA, adding a new electric body-assembly building and ensuring the circa 4.8m-long SUV can be trimmed and painted on revised production lines. The company has boosted its paint shop’s capacity to deliver more contrasting roof colours, for instance.