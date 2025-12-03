Our opinion on the BMW iX3

This is BMW’s most important car in 20 years, but don’t let that high-pressure statement get in the way of enjoying all the huge steps forward in design and engineering the BMW iX3 offers. As a high-end family-friendly electric car with brilliant tech, performance and design this is now the pinnacle – and the fact it doesn’t cost the earth just makes the package even more impressive. Neue Klasse really is worth the hype.

About the BMW iX3

If you’ve been exposed to any of BMW’s media dealings over the past couple of years you’ll have heard the term ‘Neue Klasse’. This is BMW speak for its next-generation models that will be re-engineered from the ground up, and the new iX3 is the first one to reach production. This is an incredibly important car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ll get to the benefits of the Neue Klasse bit in a second, but for now we’ll focus on the iX3’s positioning, which is of an all-electric mid-sized premium EV. This will sit alongside the existing petrol and hybrid-powered X3 in the BMW range, and rival cars such as the Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan and the new Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology.

There’s only the one bodystyle at the moment, but an iX4 will arrive in a year or so, and before that we should see the range of powertrains expand beyond the single 50 xDrive dual-motor variant available at launch. This will include lower-spec single-motor and battery options, plus a high-performance M model at the top of the range.

BMW iX3 prices and latest deals

The iX3’s sole 112kWh battery and dual-motor powertrain will sit at the high-end of the range, leaving space below for cheaper models to be introduced in the coming months. Yet despite this, the iX3’s launch pricing seems pretty punchy at £58,755 for the Sport model, with the M Sport and M Sport Pro only rising to £61,225 and £62,775 respectively. As is nearly always the case, you’ll need to spend extra on some options, but the base Sport variant has all the key features and tech.