New Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology prototype review: the perfect EV to fight back against BMW
The all-electric Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology could be the car to tame the BMW iX3
Verdict
Mercedes is in a tight spot right now, and at a glance, BMW seems miles ahead. But from what we’ve seen in the Las Vegas desert, the electric Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology proves it has exactly what it takes to pull the maker out of the mud – both literally and figuratively. It isn’t hedging its bets either; as soon as the sand is swept out of these pre-production cars, they're packing their winter gear for the final tests in Sweden.
Just when we thought the fanfare was over after the new GLC’s debut at the Munich Motor Show, Mercedes has given us another sliver of the story. With the market launch still a good six months away, and a burning desire not to let BMW's ‘Neue Klasse’ iX3 steal the spotlight, the brand has flown its electric contender out to Las Vegas.
We’re in the Dumont Dunes, a stunning 150-metre-high sand mountain range that’s normally the playground for deafening buggies and radical Jeeps. Mercedes test chief, Peter Kolb, is here to prove the GLC deserves the 'G' in its name and that this "clean machine can still plough through the mud".
Kolb is realistic: "No customer will ever bring their car here. But if the GLC proves itself under these adverse conditions, customers will have no problems on snow or gravel". After three years of development, it's also a chance for the engineers to have some fun in the sun.
We're driving the finally undisguised GLC 400. We’re sitting in air-conditioned massage seats, surfing the dunes in near silence. The GLC kicks up massive fountains of sand, and its advantage here is clear: the dual electric motors.
With 482bhp (360kW) and 800Nm of torque, there's serious muscle to haul this 2.5-tonne SUV over this unconventional terrain. But the real win is the instant response; unlike a petrol 4x4 where you have to keep the power on constantly, here you can relax, applying precise power exactly when needed.
Flip the dash-spanning Hyperscreen into 'Terrain Mode' and the optional air suspension, which includes rear-axle steering, jacks the car up by 25mm. Need more? Another 25mm is available at the touch of a button. This, combined with an 'ESP off' mode, turns the dunes into a giant sandpit. While we’ll have to wait a little longer to drive the car on the road, we can’t deny it’s a lot of fun.
The new GLC is also seriously practical. It’s grown to 4.85 metres long and features a massive 128-litre frunk (perfect for tow ropes or sandy boots), a 570-litre boot, and an extra 80mm in the wheelbase – much to the delight of those sitting in the back.
Worried about range? Don't be. Even with the air-con blasting in the desert heat, the 94kWh battery claims up to 406 miles on a charge, and with a rapid 330kW charging capability, a 10 to 80 per cent top up is possible in just over 20 minutes.
Mercedes has finally rolled the dice on price, too: the GLC 400 will start from £60,350. That’s about 10 per cent more than the combustion-engined model, which will remain on sale alongside the EV offering a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
|Model:
|Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology prototype review
|Price:
|From £60,350
|Powertrain:
|94kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|482bhp/800Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed auto, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|4.3 seconds
|Top speed:
|130mph
|Range:
|406 miles
|Max charging:
|330kW (10-80% in 22 minutes)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,845/2,089/1,644mm
|On sale:
|Now