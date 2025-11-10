New Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology prototype review: the perfect EV to fight back against BMW

Verdict

Mercedes is in a tight spot right now, and at a glance, BMW seems miles ahead. But from what we’ve seen in the Las Vegas desert, the electric Mercedes GLC with EQ Technology proves it has exactly what it takes to pull the maker out of the mud – both literally and figuratively. It isn’t hedging its bets either; as soon as the sand is swept out of these pre-production cars, they're packing their winter gear for the final tests in Sweden.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Just when we thought the fanfare was over after the new GLC’s debut at the Munich Motor Show, Mercedes has given us another sliver of the story. With the market launch still a good six months away, and a burning desire not to let BMW's ‘Neue Klasse’ iX3 steal the spotlight, the brand has flown its electric contender out to Las Vegas.

We’re in the Dumont Dunes, a stunning 150-metre-high sand mountain range that’s normally the playground for deafening buggies and radical Jeeps. Mercedes test chief, Peter Kolb, is here to prove the GLC deserves the 'G' in its name and that this "clean machine can still plough through the mud".

Kolb is realistic: "No customer will ever bring their car here. But if the GLC proves itself under these adverse conditions, customers will have no problems on snow or gravel". After three years of development, it's also a chance for the engineers to have some fun in the sun.