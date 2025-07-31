Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Munich Motor Show 2025 live: latest news and every IAA car that matters

Munich 2025 is primed to be the biggest motor show for Europe’s car brands in years, or even decades

By:Jordan Katsianis, Ellis Hyde
8 Sep 2025
Munich Motor Show 2025

The 2025 Munich Motor Show is underway. All of Europe’s biggest car brands will be showing off their new metal and the Auto Express team are out in force to tell you all about it. 

This year is different to most recent shows. Munich hasn't just got one or two big new model reveals, but one from most of Europe's major car manufacturers. Market forces, the EV imperative and competition from China are sending the legacy car brands into a flurry of innovation.

BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes will be on home turf and pulling the covers off some crucial new models, including the next-generation BMW iX3. As well as road cars, Hyundai, Skoda and even Vauxhall will offer us a glimpse of the future with some imaginative new concept cars. 

From affordable EVs to track-focused performance cars, there should be something for everyone. Let's get stuck in...

Munich 2025 news headlines 

There's a lot of news coming out of Munich in addition to the big new car reveals below. Here are the highlights so far.

Munich Motor Show 2025: all the big car reveals A to Z

Below you'll find all of the major new car reveals at Munich 2025 along with information on what the top brands are up to at the show. 

Audi Concept C

Audi Concept C - front

Audi has already revealed its Concept C in private events this week, but will show-off its critical show car to the public at the show. This isn’t just some fanciful concept, but a preview of the new design language that’ll be introduced by Audi’s new chief creative officer Massimo Frascella. Even better, the striking two-door sports model isn’t just a design exercise, but a direct preview of a new model it’ll bring to market in 2027. 

Latest Audi deals

BMW iX3

New BMW iX3 at the Munich Motor Show - front static

BMW’s up for its own revolution with the first of its Neue Klasse models revealed in the form of the new iX3. This mid-size electric SUV will break boundaries, with a clever new interior interface, big efficiency upgrades and a world-leading 500-mile range. 

This model is just the start, too, as a new 3 Series-sized i3 saloon will be next up, and will be previewed hiding underneath camouflage at the show for eagle-eyed patrons. 

Latest BMW deals

Cupra

Cupra is having a particularly busy show with the new Raval and the Tindaya concept making an appearance.

Raval

Cupra Raval camouflaged 2025

The Cupra Raval has been a long time coming, because we got our first look at the sporty electric supermini back in 2021 – at that year’s Munich Motor Show in fact. Rather than a wild concept, this time the actual production model is going to be in attendance, but covered in some amount of camouflage to keep us guessing before the big reveal in the coming months. 

Instead of having rear-wheel drive like its larger Born sister, the Raval will be front-wheel drive and it’ll sit on Volkswagen’s new MEB Entry platform for EVs. We expect a hot Raval VZ to join the line-up later on.

Tindaya concept

Cupra Tindaya teaser

Cupra’s new Tindaya concept will showcase the evolution of the firm’s design language and has been inspired by the notion of “no drivers, no Cupra”. Exactly what that means is still unclear, but we expect the focus will be on the interior and how Cupra plans to deliver exciting driving experiences in the all-electric future. It’s possible the concept may offer some hints about the brand’s future flagship SUV, but we’ll have to wait and see about that. 

Latest Cupra deals

Hyundai Ioniq 3 concept

Hyundai Motor Concept THREE teaser sketch

Hyundai will reveal a design study that foreshadows the new Ioniq 3 hatchback, an all-electric c-segment hatchback that’ll rival the VW ID.3 and other similarly-sized EVs.

It’ll be closely related to the upcoming Kia EV2, which we’ve already seen in concept form, so the Ioniq 2 will use the same E-GMP architecture as the larger Kia EV3. Expect the Hyundai Bayon-sized EV to kick off at around the £25,000 mark when it launches next year as a rival to the new Renault 4.

Latest Hyundai deals

Leapmotor B05 

Leapmotor B05 - Munich front

Leapmotor is wasting no time in expanding its range of vehicles here in the UK and joining the tiny T03, C10 SUV and B10 will be the B05 hatchback. We expect it’ll continue with Leapmotor’s keen pricing strategy, starting from around £30,000 while offering up to 400 miles of range thanks to Leap 3.5 architecture and a design heavily influenced by aerodynamics. 

Latest Leapmotor deals

Mercedes 

Mercedes has teased its electric C-Class and the baby G-Class while casting doubt over the future of the A-Class hatch. It's showing off the next AMG performance model, too...

AMG GT Track Sport

Mercedes Concept AMG GT Track Sport - full teaser

Mercedes got our minds racing recently when it released several images of a cloaked sports car. Called the AMG GT Track Sport, this concept will stay true to its name with performance dedicated to lap times rather than on-road thrills. It will “preview a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine” according to Mercedes-AMG, which we think will be an indirect successor to the old AMG GT Black Series

AMG GT XX

Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept - front reveal

While the AMG GT Track Sport will be a celebration of AMG’s V8 power, the AMG GT XX is a more future-thinking concept. A show car that highlights Mercedes-AMG’s next-generation electric technology, this EV isn’t focused on range and efficiency. Instead, brute power takes centre stage, thanks to four electric motors developed by British company Yasa.

GLC EV

Mercedes GLC - front action

The old EQC never really set the EV world alight with its range, design, practicality or charging capabilities, so in a bid to set the record straight, Mercedes is bringing out a successor that will wear a more familiar name: GLC. It’ll sit alongside Mercedes’ best-selling model globally – the combustion-engined GLC – and serve as an all-electric alternative, but will be based on a brand-new, EV-dedicated platform. 

The GLC with EQ Technology, as it’s likely to be called, will look different too. Our first glimpse of Mercedes’ next-generation design language revealed a three-panel light-up grille and an illuminated three-pointed star badge, which is far less subtle than what we’re expecting from the next-gen BMW iX3 that the Merc will challenge.

Latest Mercedes deals

Polestar 5

Polestar 5 front

The Polestar Precept concept unveiled in 2020 was designed to preview the then-newly established brand’s future rival to the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya. A couple of years later we saw the production version, which by then had been christened the Polestar 5, and we even went for a ride in it. But 2025 is the year things will become real, because the long and low flagship GT is coming to Munich, where we should learn all the final details about the car ahead of its long-awaited launch.

Latest Polestar deals

Porsche 

911 Turbo S

Porsche 911 Turbo S - front

How is Porsche wowing crowds at Munich? Only with the most powerful 911 ever! The new 911 Turbo S boasts a whopping 701bhp thanks to the brand's new T-Hybrid system. All that power helps propel the Turbo S from 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds and then on to a top speed of 200mph.

Cayenne Electric

Porsche Cayenne EV wireless charging - front

The Porsche Cayenne is going to be available with petrol and hybrid power for a while longer, but for the first time ever there’s going to be an electric version too. The not very imaginatively named Cayenne Electric will use the new PPE platform from the Macan Electric, so expect a battery capacity of around 100kWh, dual motors and active suspension taken from the Panamera. However, don’t expect a full reveal quite yet, as the brand instead focuses on a new 911 Turbo S to keep show fans happy. 

Latest Porsche deals

Renault Clio

Renault Clio Mk6 (camouflaged) - front 3/4 tracking

The time has finally come for the new sixth-generation Renault Clio to grace us with its presence. But we already have a clear idea about what the next iteration of Europe’s second most-popular car will look like. For starters, it’ll be sticking with the current model’s five-door-only bodystyle, but with a much more aggressive front-end design. 

We’ve been told the new Clio will have a clean, thoroughly modern look, rather than the retro-inspired design of the new Renault 5. It’s sticking with petrol and hybrid power too, with the similarly sized R5 providing an electric alternative.

Latest Renault Clio deals

Skoda

It's a big show for Skoda with the Epic and the Vision O concept.

Skoda Epic

Skoda Epic

The Skoda Epic at Munich is billed as a show car but looks very close to production. It's Skoda's version of the VW ID. Cross, an electric compact SUV that will sit alongside the Kamiq petrol model. 

Skoda Vision O concept

New Skoda Vision O concept teaser

Skoda is bringing a new show car to Munich called the Vision O and while not much is known about it, we expect it to show us what an all-electric replacement for the Octavia could look like. 

An electric Octavia isn’t set to hit the market until 2027, but it’ll sit on Volkswagen Group’s all-new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), which is designed to replace the MEB architecture that is currently used by the Skoda Enyaq and Elroq

Latest Skoda deals

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept front

One of the more extreme concepts, or just cars in general, that will be at Munich is the Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. It might look like a race car from the year 3000, but this is actually a vision of the next-gen Corsa supermini that’s due to arrive in 2027, and the hot GSE version that’ll come later. 

Latest Vauxhall deals

Volkswagen 

VW is showing us the future of its small car range in Munich...

ID.Polo

ID. Polo in Munich - front angled

Volkswagen isn’t quite ready to reveal its saving-grace EV to the world just yet, but it will show it and its hot GTI sibling under camouflage. The design will stick closely to 2023’s ID.2all concept and pricing is expected to start at around £23,000, setting it up to be a fierce rival to the Renault 5

ID.2 Cross concept

Volkswagen ID. Cross concept at the Munich Motor Show - front static

While it’s not certain that the ID.2 will be at the show, Volkswagen has confirmed it will be unveiling a new small and affordable electric SUV called the ID.2X at Munich. It should serve as the zero-emission alternative to the highly popular VW T-Cross, as well as being yet another rival to the Renault 4.

T-Roc

2025 Volkswagen T-Roc studio - front

The new Volkswagen T-Roc is finally here, and Munich will be the first chance for the public to have a look around the second generation of the hugely popular SUV. It has a bold new look that bears a close resemblance to the latest VW Tiguan, Tayron and Passat, while the interior features not only two big screens, but physical buttons as well. 

Underneath, the new T-Roc will sit on the MQB evo platform used by the facelifted Mk8.5 Golf, but this is the first VW to feature a full-hybrid powertrain – though it won’t be in showrooms until summer 2026. The hybrid set-up consists of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor that allows for zero-emissions driving around town. 

Latest Volkswagen deals

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

