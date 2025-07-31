The 2025 Munich Motor Show is underway. All of Europe’s biggest car brands will be showing off their new metal and the Auto Express team are out in force to tell you all about it.

This year is different to most recent shows. Munich hasn't just got one or two big new model reveals, but one from most of Europe's major car manufacturers. Market forces, the EV imperative and competition from China are sending the legacy car brands into a flurry of innovation.

BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes will be on home turf and pulling the covers off some crucial new models, including the next-generation BMW iX3. As well as road cars, Hyundai, Skoda and even Vauxhall will offer us a glimpse of the future with some imaginative new concept cars.

From affordable EVs to track-focused performance cars, there should be something for everyone. Let's get stuck in...

Munich 2025 news headlines

There's a lot of news coming out of Munich in addition to the big new car reveals below. Here are the highlights so far.

Munich Motor Show 2025: all the big car reveals A to Z

Below you'll find all of the major new car reveals at Munich 2025 along with information on what the top brands are up to at the show.

Audi Concept C

Audi has already revealed its Concept C in private events this week, but will show-off its critical show car to the public at the show. This isn’t just some fanciful concept, but a preview of the new design language that’ll be introduced by Audi’s new chief creative officer Massimo Frascella. Even better, the striking two-door sports model isn’t just a design exercise, but a direct preview of a new model it’ll bring to market in 2027.