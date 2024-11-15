This is our best look yet at the next-generation BMW 3 Series ahead of its world debut in 2026.

Specifically this is the fully electric version which will (unsurprisingly) be called the BMW i3 – the name previously worn by the brand’s trailblazing zero-emissions city car.

The new BMW i3 was presented for the first time at the reveal of the game-changing BMW iX3 SUV. The two cars utilise the same ‘Neue Klasse’ design language and cutting-edge technology, which will be shared amongst the 40 (yes, forty) new and updated models BMW plans to launch by 2027.

The i3 will be the first version of the next BMW 3 Series to arrive, but the genre-defining saloon will still be available with good old-fashioned combustion power. We’ve even spotted prototypes of the future BMW M340 – the last stop in the 3 Series line-up before the full-fat BMW M3 – presumably packing a potent six-cylinder petrol engine.

What will the new BMW 3 Series and i3 look like?

The show-stopping Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed in September 2023 already gives us a clear picture of what’s underneath the camouflage of all the prototypes we’ve been seeing. It introduced us to BMW’s new design language, and will inform almost everything we see from the brand over the next few years.