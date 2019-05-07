Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best cars & vans

Best used executive cars to buy 2025

If you need a fast, comfortable and stylish set of wheels, these are the best used executive cars that the market has to offer

By:Alex Ingram
19 Nov 2025
Best used executive cars 2025/2611

If you want to enjoy the daily commute, impress your colleagues in the car park and even have enough space for the family, you needn’t spend a fortune. Opting for one of our best used executive cars on sale will see you bag a modern, stylish car that’ll also provide plenty of performance and comfort, but at a much more reasonable price than a brand new alternative. 

Executive cars tend to offer a wider breadth of talent than most other kinds of car, and that’s why it’s so important to know the strengths and weaknesses of a used executive car before spending your money on one.

The best used executive cars

The choice is broad, so we’re here to help you find a great used buy. Our team of expert road testers have driven and reviewed every executive car that you can buy in the UK, and they’ve rounded up the very best used full-size and compact executive cars on sale right now. Read on to find these listed below.

1. BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series - best used cars to buy11

This year marks 50 years of the BMW 3 Series, so it’s fitting that we’ve picked it as the best compact executive you can buy. It took a while for what was once BMW’s smallest model to gain traction in the UK, but when it did, it became the car of choice for salespeople and executives everywhere, who wanted something more prestigious than a blinged-up Ford Sierra or Vauxhall Cavalier. The thing is, BMW hasn’t lost sight of what made the 3 Series so special back then, and it's still got it. The latest model offers all of the same, but in an even more enticing package.

Those key attributes are class-leading ergonomics, a wide range of efficient powertrains, superb build quality and the sort of driving experience that can put some sports cars to shame. Throw in the best infotainment system in the business along with super-slick transmissions, and it’s no wonder rival brands worry.

The seventh-generation 3 Series arrived in March 2019 in 320d and 330i petrol forms. Within a month, these were joined by the less powerful 318d and pokier 330d, plus an entry-level 320i; the flagship 374bhp M340i and 330e plug-in hybrid came soon after. Some engines were offered with an xDrive four-wheel-drive transmission and, unless you invest in winter tyres, this is worth having – although your fuel bills will be higher.

BMW is the master of minimal trim hierarchies, and sure enough, 3 Series buyers could choose between only the SE, Sport and M Sport. The SE has 17-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlights, three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, plus an 8.8-inch dash display with navigation and a DAB radio and adaptive cruise control. The Sport comes with 18-inch wheels, leather trim and heated front seats, while the M Sport has a 12.3-inch display, black headlining, and a bodykit.

There are many great examples of the 3 Series for sale on Auto Express Buy a Car, such as a 42,000-mile 330e from 2021, which could be yours for £17,950. 

Used BMW 3 Series deals

2. Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace - best used cars to buy11

Jaguar is set to reinvent itself soon, as a maker of ultra-expensive, exclusive EVs. But the I-Pace is where the company’s electric journey began, and it’s fair to say that overall it did a pretty good job. Some owners have had problems with their cars, for an array of reasons, but there are lots of people out there who have had a smooth ride, so if you’re taken by the idea of I-Pace ownership, you need to track down a car that’s been cherished and has a clean bill of health – there are plenty out there.

The first I-Paces were delivered in March 2018. Just one spec was available – the 395bhp EV400 with a 90kWh battery pack that gave an official range of up to 298 miles. Expect 220-240 miles in summer, or 180-200 in winter. A facelifted I-Pace arrived in July 2020, with extra driver assistance systems, a much-improved infotainment set-up with better connectivity, faster home charging (up to 11kW) and improved over-the-air software updates. The EV400 was still the only powertrain variant available, so you won't be stuck pondering which battery or powertrain to go for. 

Jaguar did offer three key trim levels, so you can decide which level of luxury you’ll settle for. Even the entry-level S has LED headlights, 18-inch alloys, automatic headlights and wipers, dual-zone climate control, eight-way powered seats, leather trim, front and rear parking sensors and 360-degree cameras. The SE has 20-inch wheels, upgraded leather, a powered tailgate and surround sound, while the range-topping HSE has matrix LED headlights, a head-up display and 18-way seat adjustment.

Whichever you buy, it’ll be practical thanks to its big boot and roomy cabin, with a high-quality interior and scintillating performance. Of course, EV development has been rapid since the I-Pace arrived, but it's still a great car. 

We found a lovely looking I-Pace SE from 2019 for just £15,795. With just 50,000 miles under its belt, that’s a bargain, and it isn’t a one-off, because the classifieds are filled with great deals. 

Used Jaguar I-Pace deals

3. Volvo S90

Best used executive cars - Volvo S9011

Think Volvo and you invariably think SUV or estate – the S90 and smaller S60 saloons are often overlooked by buyers. That's a shame because the S90 is unlike anything else, with its beautiful interior and exterior, superb build quality, and solid safety tech. It was sold with petrol, diesel or PHEV powertrains, and Auto Express Buy a Car has a lovely 35,000-mile S90 2.0 D4 from 2017 for £16,400.

Used Volvo S90 deals

4. Tesla Model 3

Best used executive cars - Tesla Model 311

The compact-executive segment is hardly awash with EVs, so the Tesla Model 3 has become the default choice for many buyers, especially as a used buy. While build quality on early cars wasn’t great, Tesla upped its game to make the Model 3 more rounded. That means a supremely practical saloon with an excellent real-world range, further helped by Tesla’s fabulous charging network. 

Used Tesla Model 3 deals

5. BMW 5 Series

Best used executive cars - BMW 5 Series11

The eighth-generation 5 Series was launched in 2023, but its predecessor was still one of the most capable cars available, at any price. With super-smooth engines, slick automatic transmissions and a class-leading plug-in hybrid option in the form of the 530e, you can’t go wrong. We’ll take the 60k-mile 2018 530e M Sport please, priced at £16,990 on Auto Express Buy a Car.

Used BMW 5 Series deals

6. Mercedes C-Class

Best used executive cars - Mercedes C-Class11

It's a long time since Mercedes dropped the ball with one of its cars, and the C-Class Mk4 is everything you’d expect of this most premium of brands. Safe, comfortable and equipped with cutting-edge tech, the C-Class is also roomy enough for four adults. Sold between 2014 and 2021, there were petrol and diesels, plus a choice of hybrid and PHEV powertrains, all of which are great.

Used Mercedes C-Class deals

7. Mercedes E-Class

Best used executive cars - Mercedes E-Class11

There are many reasons why lots of taxi drivers, private-hire firms and company executives love the Mercedes E-Class. They’re the same reasons why we think it’s brilliant, too: it's a baby S-Class with the same build quality and comfort. It's also luxurious, safe and with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus a pair of petrol and diesel plug-in hybrids, and you’re spoiled for choice, from £12k.

Used Mercedes E-Class deals

8. Audi A4

Best used executive cars - Audi A411

The fourth-generation A4 was sold in the UK between 2015 and 2024 and sold in big numbers, so whether you want petrol or diesel, manual or auto, front or four-wheel drive, there’s an A4 with your name on it. It's ergonomically superb, safe, efficient, refined and user-friendly. Be quick, and you might snap up the 44,000-mile 18-plate A4 2.0 TFSI on Auto Express Buy a Car for £16,299.

Used Audi A4 deals

9. Tesla Model S

Best used executive cars - Tesla Model S11

Back when the Model S landed in the UK in 2014, the most common mainstream electric car was the Nissan Leaf, so this American import seemed like a spaceship in comparison. Even now the Tesla impresses, with its airy cabin, minimalist design, 250-mile range and ludicrously quick acceleration. It's cheap to run, you can now buy a Model S for as little as £10,000.

Used Tesla Model S deals

10. Alfa Romeo Giulia 

Best used executive cars - Alfa Romeo Giulia11

Alfa Romeo has struggled in the UK because its cars have a reputation for fragility. At one time, it was deserved, but not anymore – and the Giulia is proof. The auto-only rear-wheel-drive saloon is as glorious to look at as it is to drive, has a great interior and isn't short of kit. With strong engines and character, the Giulia is a brilliant left-field alternative to the obvious.

The best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each sector.

Used Car of the Year 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used city car 2025Fiat 500e
Best used supermini 2025Skoda Fabia
Best used compact family car 2025Hyundai Ioniq
Best used family car 2025Vauxhall Insignia
Best used estate car 2025Skoda Octavia
Best used small SUV 2025Ford Puma
Best used mid-size SUV 2025Dacia Duster
Best used large SUV 2025Kia Sorento
Best used compact executive 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used executive car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used luxury car 2025Audi A8
Best used MPV 2025Dacia Jogger
Best used coupe 2025Mercedes C-Class Coupe
Best used convertible 2025Mini Convertible
Best used hot hatchback 2025Ford Fiesta ST
Best used sports car 2025Porsche 911 (2011-19)
Best used hybrid car 2025Toyota Yaris
Best used electric car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used van 2025Ford Transit Custom

Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

