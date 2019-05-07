If you want to enjoy the daily commute, impress your colleagues in the car park and even have enough space for the family, you needn’t spend a fortune. Opting for one of our best used executive cars on sale will see you bag a modern, stylish car that’ll also provide plenty of performance and comfort, but at a much more reasonable price than a brand new alternative.

Executive cars tend to offer a wider breadth of talent than most other kinds of car, and that’s why it’s so important to know the strengths and weaknesses of a used executive car before spending your money on one.

The best used executive cars

The choice is broad, so we’re here to help you find a great used buy. Our team of expert road testers have driven and reviewed every executive car that you can buy in the UK, and they’ve rounded up the very best used full-size and compact executive cars on sale right now. Read on to find these listed below.

1. BMW 3 Series

This year marks 50 years of the BMW 3 Series, so it’s fitting that we’ve picked it as the best compact executive you can buy. It took a while for what was once BMW’s smallest model to gain traction in the UK, but when it did, it became the car of choice for salespeople and executives everywhere, who wanted something more prestigious than a blinged-up Ford Sierra or Vauxhall Cavalier. The thing is, BMW hasn’t lost sight of what made the 3 Series so special back then, and it's still got it. The latest model offers all of the same, but in an even more enticing package.