New BMW 330e 2024 review: one of the best plug-in company cars you can buy

Verdict

Better than ever, there really is little reason to consider anything else if you’re in the market for a plug-in hybrid company car that’s as comfortable to sit in as it is to drive. The BMW 3 Series – and in particular this 330e plug-in hybrid – really does represent the best of both worlds for those wanting to dip their toe into the world of electrification (and save on their tax bill), but not yet ready to commit to a full EV. Keep it charged and there’s no better EV-lite driving experience currently on sale.

The BMW 3 Series has been the company car driver’s benchmark for more than four decades. Ever since its inception, it’s been the default choice for those who’ve climbed the corporate ladder and want to show off their status with the famous white, black and blue badge on the bootlid.

Yet with the electric car’s recent dominance in the fleet market, BMW had to do something serious to keep its saloon stalwart competitive. With an all-new 3 Series still a year or so off, that meant tweaking the formula with a second mid-life facelift – simply to tide over the G20 generation before its successor is deemed ready for release.