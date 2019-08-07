Or are you looking to sell your car?

Save up to £10,271 on your new A5

Save up to £10,271 on your new A5

Save up to £10,271 on your new A5

Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...

​If you want a stylish and refined coupe with four seats, the Audi A5 has been one of the go-to options since its launch in the noughties. While it’s a handsome and desirable machine, it’s not one of the most thrilling to drive. Combine that with the less than dramatic design, and the A5 Coupe faces stiff competition from rivals such as the BMW 4 Series. The cabin is beautifully fitted-out, however, using the finest materials, while the infotainment system and Audi's standard Virtual Cockpit set-up give the car an impressively technological feel. There’s a good range of trim levels that are all very well equipped and, with a bunch of petrol and diesel engines that are efficient as well as strong performers, the A5 is still worthy of consideration - despite its advancing years. About the Audi A5 As the coupe spin-off of the A4 executive saloon, the Audi A5 is a spiritual successor to the Audi Coupe of the 1980s. It offers sporty looks, but unlike the smaller TT, there's usable space for four inside. The original two-door A5 Coupe was launched in 2007, and remained on sale for nine years, which is a remarkably long time for a modern production model. It was joined by the A5 Cabriolet in 2009, while the five-door A5 Sportback also arrived in the same year.