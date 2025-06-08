New Audi A5 e-hybrid quattro review - is the plug-in hybrid coming of age?

Under the skin of the A5 e-hybrid is Audi’s latest PHEV powertrain. That means a battery with a 20.7kWh usable capacity, an electric motor integrated into the seven-speed S-tronic gearbox and a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine. Together they deliver 295bhp and 450Nm of torque to all four wheels, qualifying all versions of the car for Audi’s famous ‘quattro’ branding.

There’s no DC rapid charging, unlike in the Mercedes C 300 e, but the e-hybrid can charge from a 7.4 or 11kW AC supply. The latter is rare in the UK but allows a full charge in 2.5 hours, and even 7.4kW should be more than fast enough for easy top-ups while at home or at work.

When you get it out on the road, performance is strong and smooth but not as punchy as the power output and the 5.9s 0-62mph time might have you expecting. The electronics cleverly juggle the two power sources so that the transitions between petrol and EV power feel all but seamless.

There’s very little noise from the powertrain at low speeds, but you can always tell what’s going on when bigger throttle inputs are answered either by the whine of the electric motor or the distant snarl of the turbo petrol. That petrol engine revs freely and actually sounds quite sporty, but revving it up over 6,000rpm isn’t really what the A5 e-hybrid is all about.

Indeed, the neatest part of the A5’s PHEV set-up is the efficiency-boosting intelligent hybrid system. In Hybrid mode, the car assesses driving conditions and the navigation route data to optimise the mix of petrol and electric power, and the brake energy recuperation system for the best possible fuel economy. You can also set the amount of battery charge you’d like to keep in reserve and the system will avoid dipping into that so you can have some EV-only miles left when you reach your destination.

In EV mode, the A5 e-hybrid will do its best to use only electric power, although a sharp stomp on the accelerator will still bring the petrol motor into play. In this mode, the steering wheel paddles no longer control the gears as in Hybrid mode. Instead, they govern the strength of the brake energy regeneration system, like on a pure EV. Even the maximum strength re-gen braking doesn’t slow the car very sharply, however.