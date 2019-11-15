Or are you looking to sell your car?

The 3 Series has always been great to drive, offering engaging handling and sure-footed road holding. The latest model retains its driver appeal, punchy performance and impressive frugality, but has added a more luxurious driving experience, more interior space and an impressive array of technology to its arsenal. While prices have risen a little since the previous generation, standard equipment is significantly higher. The updated styling is a conservative evolution of what’s gone before it, but with a stronger, lighter body the car’s refinement has improved too. With its class-leading blend of performance and economy, the 3 Series went straight to the top of the compact executive class when it launched, and a facelift in 2022 only strengthened its hand. About the BMW 3 Series ​When BMW first launched the 3 Series 45 years ago, it had the junior executive market more or less to itself. But over the years key rivals such as the Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class have played catch up. Plus, there’s the Jaguar XE and Alfa Romeo Giulia to consider, along with upmarket family cars like the Skoda Superb, Volkswagen Arteon, and Peugeot 508. And let’s not forget the all-electric threat of the Tesla Model 3, which is offering company car buyers some very favourable tax rates and blisteringly quick performance. In spite of ever-increasing competition, the BMW 3 Series is a phenomenally successful model, with its six previous incarnations having sold over 15 million examples. The arrival of the seventh-generation G20 model in 2019 was the latest step in this important lineage.