Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

BMW 3 Series review: a great car, but electric rivals are closing the gap

The BMW 3 Series offers fine performance, driving dynamics, technology and refinement, but electric rivals are catching up

by: Shane Wilkinson, Max Adams
4 Dec 2023
BMW 3 Series - front cornering25
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£39,580 to £59,165
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Great to drive
  • Excellent infotainment
  • Frugal yet potent engines
  • High list prices
  • Steering slightly lifeless
  • Plug-in hybrid is costlier to run than rivals
Find your BMW 3 Series
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Biggest comparison website
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
Find your highest offer
Advertisement

The 3 Series has always been great to drive, offering engaging handling and sure-footed road holding. The latest model retains its driver appeal, punchy performance and impressive frugality, but has added a more luxurious driving experience, more interior space and an impressive array of technology to its arsenal.

While prices have risen a little since the previous generation, standard equipment is significantly higher. The updated styling is a conservative evolution of what’s gone before it, but with a stronger, lighter body the car’s refinement has improved too. 

With its class-leading blend of performance and economy, the 3 Series went straight to the top of the compact executive class when it launched, and a facelift in 2022 only strengthened its hand.

About the BMW 3 Series

​When BMW first launched the 3 Series 45 years ago, it had the junior executive market more or less to itself. But over the years key rivals such as the Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class have played catch up. Plus, there’s the Jaguar XE and Alfa Romeo Giulia to consider, along with upmarket family cars like the Skoda SuperbVolkswagen Arteon, and Peugeot 508. And let’s not forget the all-electric threat of the Tesla Model 3, which is offering company car buyers some very favourable tax rates and blisteringly quick performance.

In spite of ever-increasing competition, the BMW 3 Series is a phenomenally successful model, with its six previous incarnations having sold over 15 million examples. The arrival of the seventh-generation G20 model in 2019 was the latest step in this important lineage.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests

In replacing its best-selling executive saloon, BMW managed to retain the previous model’s driver appeal while making improvements in interior space, cabin quality and cutting-edge technology. A refresh in 2022 introduced reworked styling inside and out – taking inspiration from the larger BMW 5 Series, with slimmed-down headlights and a larger and more aggressive lower grille for the popular M Sport trim.

The interior now features BMW’s ‘Curved Display’, with an instrument and infotainment panel that appears seamless and sits perched atop the dashboard, running BMW’s latest OS 8 software.

BMW 3 Series - rear cornering25

​​BMW has offered a wide range of engines in the 3 Series in the past, but those choices were slimmed down as part of the updates we’ve already mentioned. Gone are the 154bhp 318i, 254bhp 330i, 148bhp 318d, 282bhp 330d, and the four-wheel drive option for the 320i and 320d, to be replaced with a 182bhp 320i, a 187bhp 320d (with some 48v mild-hybrid tech), a 369bhp straight-six M340i xDrive, and a 335bhp high-performance M340d xDrive with a muscular 700Nm of torque

For company car drivers, there’s a plug-in hybrid 330e. It uses the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the 320i, but also adds an electric motor for a combined output of 288bhp. BMW claims its 3 Series PHEV can travel up to 38.5 miles purely on electric power, and it can also be equipped with either rear or four-wheel drive.

Two trim levels are available throughout the 3 Series range – Sport and M Sport. All cars are well appointed with sat nav, LED headlights, three-zone air conditioning, cruise control, Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto and heated seats, as well as BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus with Curved Display. BMW’s new Intelligent Personal Assistant is also included, allowing you to operate many of the car’s functions via voice control.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

The popular M Sport trim has always been the favoured choice in the UK with its more aggressive M Sport bodykit. The range-topping M340d and M340i high-performance versions go further still with 19-inch alloy wheels, unique trim detailing, upgraded brakes and sports suspension.

Used and nearly new

The BMW 3 Series is considered one of the best compact executive cars on the market, and buyers looking for a used model will find many examples up for sale at dealerships and specialist outlets. With a history dating back to 1975, many early cars are now considered classics and command high prices. If you're in the market for an older model, it's worth consulting with an expert and doing lots of research before you part with your cash.

Those seeking more modern machinery will have the choice of saloon, estate, coupe and convertible models, while the 3 Series GT five-door hatchback offers a more niche option. It may not be the class leader for practicality, but the 3 Series offers enough options for family life, while keen drivers will be happy with a great handling car and the choice of some outstanding petrol and diesel engines.

BMW 3 Series history

Used BMW 3 Series Mk6 - front

BMW 3 Series F30 Mk6: 2012-2018

A well-looked-after Mk6 BMW 3 Series should make a great used buy; comfortable, well-equipped and good to drive, the F30 range also offered powerful, efficient engines in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid form. Cars produced after July 2015 received a facelift, with sharper exterior styling and the introduction of LED headlights, along with BMW's iDrive system being fitted as standard on all models.

If you're after plug-in hybrid power, you'll be looking at a post-2016 car. Sport, Modern, and Luxury trim levels offer a slightly different look from the ubiquitous M Sport-spec versions. The Mk6 3 Series had six manufacturer recall notices during its lifetime, so be sure to check all remedial work has been done before you buy. Read our full Mk6 BMW 3 Series buyer’s guide here…

Frequently Asked Questions
We think the BMW 3 Series is one of the best cars in its class. It’s highly enjoyable to drive and boasts some excellent on-board technology, but this hasn’t resulted in the sacrifice in overall refinement. It’ll have affordable running costs for private buyers, but company car drivers may want to look at an all-electric Tesla Model 3, or the Mercedes C300e, because both have lower company car tax costs.

For an alternative review of the BMW 3 Series, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    318i SE 4dr Step Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £30,470

Most Economical

  • Name
    330e SE Pro 4dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £36,970

Fastest

  • Name
    M340i xDrive 4dr Step Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £48,070
See More Stats
In this review
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

More on 3 Series

Show me:
BMW iM3 trademark could preview all-electric M3 super saloon
BMW M3 EV
News
29 Nov 2023

BMW iM3 trademark could preview all-electric M3 super saloon

The next M3 will come with all-electric power
The most important cars of the last 35 years
Most important cars – header image
Best cars & vans
13 Oct 2023

The most important cars of the last 35 years

We’ve reviewed hundreds of models over the past 35 years, but these are the ones that our team believes really made a difference
Top 10 best executive cars 2023
Best executive cars - header image
Best cars & vans
24 Aug 2023

Top 10 best executive cars 2023

Executive cars might cost a little more, but the best ones add a real touch of class to your motoring experience…
Top 10 best plug-in hybrids to buy
Best plug-in hybrids - header image
Best cars & vans
15 Aug 2023

Top 10 best plug-in hybrids to buy

The plug-in hybrid market has grown exponentially in recent years. Here are our electrified favourites
Best diesel cars 2023
Best diesel cars 2023 - header
Best cars & vans
10 Aug 2023

Best diesel cars 2023

Diesel power strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy, and these are some of the best diesel cars you can buy…
Top 10 best sports cars 2023
Best sports cars 2023 - header
Best cars & vans
25 Jul 2023

Top 10 best sports cars 2023

From the Alpine A110 to the McLaren 720S, these are our 10 favourite sports cars on today’s market
Top 10 best estate cars to buy 2023
Best estate cars - header image
Best cars & vans
20 Jul 2023

Top 10 best estate cars to buy 2023

A good estate car delivers practicality, space and low running costs - here are the 10 best estates on sale in the UK today
BMW M2 vs BMW M3 CSL: 2023 twin test review
BMW M2 vs M3 CSL - M3 chasing M2
Car group tests
1 Jul 2023

BMW M2 vs BMW M3 CSL: 2023 twin test review

M Division’s latest creation goes head-to-head with one of its greatest hits to see how 20 years of progress have shaped its performance coupes
Best new car deals 2023
Best new car deals - header image
Best cars & vans
28 Jun 2023

Best new car deals 2023

Thinking of buying a new model? Check out our list of some of the best new car deals right now
New BMW M3 CS 2023 review
BMW M3 CS - front tracking
Road tests
8 Jun 2023

New BMW M3 CS 2023 review

The CS treatment squeezes even more performance out of the mighty BMW M3, but its six-figure price is a bit difficult to stomach
Future classics 2023: car investments that could make you money
Best future classics - header image
Best cars & vans
6 Jun 2023

Future classics 2023: car investments that could make you money

Identifying future classic cars is a tricky but potentially lucrative business, here are our future classic recommendations
New BMW 330e 2023 review
BMW 330e - front
Road tests
12 May 2023

New BMW 330e 2023 review

The facelifted BMW 330e PHEV wouldn’t be our pick of the 3 Series range, but it’s still a top business choice
Best cars for £20,000 or less
Best cars for £20,000 or less - header image
Best cars & vans
20 Mar 2023

Best cars for £20,000 or less

£20k is serious used car money, these are our favourite buys for that kind of budget
BMW M3 Touring review
BMW M3 Touring Competition - front tracking
In-depth reviews
17 Mar 2023

BMW M3 Touring review

The M3 Touring drives every bit as well as the saloon, which makes it one hell of a high-performance family car
BMW M3 Touring vs Jaguar F-Pace SVR: 2023 twin test review
BMW M3 Touring and Jaguar F-Pace SVR - front tracking
Car group tests
11 Mar 2023

BMW M3 Touring vs Jaguar F-Pace SVR: 2023 twin test review

The BMW M3 Touring offers a new take on the fast family wagon. But is a Jaguar F-Pace SVR actually a better bet?
Top 10 best automatic cars 2023
Best automatic cars - header image
Best cars & vans
1 Mar 2023

Top 10 best automatic cars 2023

Today’s best automatic cars are slick-shifting, relaxing and in some cases, brilliant fun - we’ve listed 10 of our favourites below
Top 10 best fast family cars 2023
Best fast family cars - header image
Best cars & vans
24 Feb 2023

Top 10 best fast family cars 2023

Having a family shouldn't limit you to a boring estate or people carrier - here's our top 10 fast family cars
Top 10 best fast estate cars 2023
Best fast estates - header image
Best cars & vans
27 Jan 2023

Top 10 best fast estate cars 2023

Blistering pace and excellent space, here are the best fast estate cars in the world
New BMW M3 CS boosts power to 542bhp
BMW M3 CS - front
News
24 Jan 2023

New BMW M3 CS boosts power to 542bhp

The new BMW M3 CS boasts the same power output as the M4 CSL, with a limited top speed of 188mph
Top 10 best rear-wheel-drive cars 2023
Best rear-wheel-drive cars - header image
Best cars & vans
13 Jan 2023

Top 10 best rear-wheel-drive cars 2023

Rear-wheel drive is supposed to be the drivetrain layout that delivers the most fun. Here are 10 cars that do exactly that
New BMW 3 Series 2022 review
BMW 3 Series - front
Road tests
15 Nov 2022

New BMW 3 Series 2022 review

Updates have turned the already impressive BMW 3 Series into a thoroughly polished product
New BMW 3 Series Touring 2022 review
BMW 3 Series Touring - front
Road tests
20 Sep 2022

New BMW 3 Series Touring 2022 review

Tweaks make the revised BMW 3 Series Touring estate a compelling choice
BMW leasing deals 2022
BMW 3 Series - cornering
Best cars & vans
13 Sep 2022

BMW leasing deals 2022

The best BMW leasing deals available right now
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content