New BMW 3 Series spotted testing with quad exhaust pipes and petrol power

However, this strategy was employed by sister brand MINI on its latest Cooper hatchback, which sees styling cues shared between the petrol and EV models, with slight differences to things such as the overhangs, roofline and door handles. The cabin design and tech onboard are identical.

Speaking of which, technology on the 3 Series will include BMW’s brand-new interior design concept called ‘Panoramic iDrive’ and its latest software. This set-up does away with an ordinary instrument cluster and has vital information projected across the base of the windscreen, while the central touchscreen is positioned to make it easy for the driver to reach and glance at, so they can focus on the road ahead.

How much range will the electric BMW 3 Series have?

The electric 3 Series will use a brand new and scalable platform that has been “uncompromisingly optimised for electric drivetrains”, according to BMW. It will feature an 800V electrical architecture, which allows for ultra-rapid charging speeds – supposedly fast enough to add 186 miles (300km) of range in only 10 minutes.

That’s thanks in part to BMW’s latest, sixth-generation eDrive powertrain technology, which uses cylindrical battery cells that deliver up to 20 per cent better energy density, 30 per cent more range and 30 per cent faster charging than current powerpacks. These cells will also be used as a part of the structure of Neue Klasse models, plus on certain cars, the batteries can be packaged differently to maximise space.

For context, the current BMW i4 electric saloon offers a range of up to 373 miles, which suggests the new i3 – or whatever it may be called – will manage more than 400 miles between top-ups.

Will this car be called i3?

As far as we know, BMW has still yet to decide on a name for the electric 3 Series, but the options include resurrecting the i3 name or retaining the 3 Series name with a modifier to signal its BEV powertrain.

Petrol variants will use a modified version of the current model’s underpinnings, but feature a new tech stack – or electronic architecture – consistent with the new EV versions. Powertrains will also be similar to the current model’s, with extensive application of mild and plug-in hybrid drive systems to help keep the cars as efficient as possible.

A next-generation BMW M3 won’t be far behind the regular 3 Series. It's set to be revealed in 2027 before going on sale the following year. It will also be offered with both petrol and electric powertrains – the latter is likely to use a quad-motor set-up that’s been in the works for a while, which we’re told can deliver up to 1,341bhp in its most potent form.

