Fastest Nurburgring lap times 2025: quickest cars and lap records

The Nurburgring Nordschleife race track in Germany is one of the most challenging race tracks anywhere in the world. Nicknamed the ‘Green Hell’, this 12.994-mile circuit has become a popular testing ground with almost every performance car manufacturer looking to set various fast lap times and records.

The Nurburgring lap time is valuable currency in the eyes of car brands and consumers alike, with nearly every performance car manufacturer having tried to gain some bragging rights by etching its name into the ‘Ring’s history books at one time or another.

Why is the Nurburgring lap time so important?

The Nurburgring is nestled in the Eifel mountains and has almost 1,000 feet of elevation change as the track carves through a dense pine forest. The change in elevation, high-speed chicanes, twists and turns make it one of the most technically challenging race tracks in the world, meaning it’s a popular venue for performance car manufacturers and elite drivers looking to squeeze every last tenth of a second out of a flying lap.

As a result, we've seen various companies claim Nordschleife lap records for everything from SUVs to 'four-door cars', estates and electric cars.

The big one, of course, is the overall production car lap record, which is currently held by the Mercedes-AMG One.