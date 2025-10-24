Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Ford Mustang GTD review: bonkers but brilliant

The 202mph Ford Mustang GTD is unlike any other Mustang, but it's still full of character and control

By:Robin Hornig
24 Oct 2025
Ford Mustang GTD - front16
Overall Auto Express rating

5.0

How we review cars
Avg. savings
£3,602 off RRP*
Compare Offers
Find your Ford Mustang
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Find a dealer
Request a call from an expert
Request a call from an expert
Compare leasing deals**
From £786 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

No matter how well you prepare for a new car, reality always finds a way to surprise you. The Ford Mustang GTD is worlds away from a normal Mustang, yet nothing like a Porsche 911 GT3 RS – even though they compete in the same league. Thankfully, this hardcore Ford has its own special, wild, yet controllable, character, which is only fully unleashed in Track mode. Here, the Mustang GTD is a true Transformer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Ford Mustang GTD is a fascinating car – to behold, as well as to drive. This is a wide-body, Porsche 911 GT3 RS-fighting Ford that will be sold in small numbers and only in left-hand drive. Just a handful will come to the UK.

With a track widened by around 100mm and those massively flared wings, the GTD is over two metres wide – a good 120mm more than a normal Mustang. Yet it feels familiar very quickly – at least for anyone used to heavy-hitters such as the Mustang, Dodge Challenger and their kind. 

The interior certainly contributes to that sense of comfort. While from the outside, you can barely recognise the original Mustang under its new carbon-fibre armour – even the roof, doors and bonnet are made of carbon – inside, everything is as you'd expect. There’s no roll cage, and no radical bucket seats, either. Instead, you get new GTD graphics in the on-board computer and a plaque with a serial number, showing that each car is handcrafted by Multimatic racing specialists in Canada. But that’s about it.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Mustang

2017 Ford

Mustang

39,487 milesManualPetrol5.0L

Cash £28,099
View Mustang
Mustang

2022 Ford

Mustang

16,295 milesAutomaticPetrol5.0L

Cash £41,995
View Mustang
Mustang

2022 Ford

Mustang

20,447 milesManualPetrol5.0L

Cash £41,500
View Mustang
Mustang

2017 Ford

Mustang

36,600 milesAutomaticPetrol2.3L

Cash £24,994
View Mustang

We open proceedings in Sport mode, even though there’s a much sharper Track option available. It’s amazing how civilised the car feels and how effortlessly the GTD can be driven. The same praise the dual-purpose Porsche attracts for its suitability to both the racetrack and the supermarket also applies to the Mustang GTD. If you ignore the lack of a boot, of course – a casualty of that transaxle design at the rear. 

Ford Mustang GTD - rear16

Of course, in reality, a supermarket car park makes as little sense for a GTD as it does for a 911 GT3 RS, as nobody is doing their weekly shop in one of these. But the core point stands: the Mustang GTD has a degree of everyday usability. It’s not as intimidating to see out of as its wild aero might suggest; the throttle isn’t untamed and it’s not too harsh on its suspension.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’re driving the car on track, and during our first few laps in Sport mode, our confidence builds quickly. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres get up to temperature fast. The car and tarmac form a tight bond. 

Before long, it’s time for Track mode. This can only be engaged at a standstill, and after an additional confirmation, the GTD lowers itself on its adaptive suspension by around 40mm at the front and 30mm at the rear. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The entire rear axle is designed as an inboard-mounted pushrod system, placed deep in the tail and connected to the body via a motorsport-style tubular subframe. Each damper has two springs. In Track mode, one of these is hydraulically pre-tensioned, which nearly doubles the spring rate and, together with the lower ride height, ensures maximum stability under high downforce. This tech is made visible through a small polycarbonate window in the rear, behind which the blue-and-gold Multimatic dampers work like clockwork.

Ford Mustang GTD - dash16

And then it happens. Like one of those famous Transformers robots that can turn into anything, the Mustang GTD adopts a completely different character than was the case in Sport mode. Absolutely everything is sharper, pointier, faster. We can’t think of a car with such a massive spread between its two driving modes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The sophisticated aerodynamics – an active adjustable rear wing, underbody diffuser and vents in the bonnet – allow for incredible cornering speeds. The active aero includes a DRS function, similar to Formula One, which alters the air resistance. The huge, hydraulically adjustable rear wing presses the car onto the track with force, while the braking system, with its carbon-ceramic discs, is brutally direct, always instantly available and stops on a dime. Deceleration is exceptional – which is sorely needed with a kerb weight of around 1,970kg. 

And then there’s the engine. All too rarely these days do you get to hear the shriek of a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 – let alone one that produces over 815bhp. It's based on Ford’s GT3 race engine, catapulting the GTD from 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds, and on to 202mph. It is an incomparable pleasure. And if our environment wasn't in such a state, we’d be tempted to curse the impending combustion-engine ban for taking away goosebump moments like this. 

All in, the Mustang GTD has more character than a 911. The near-flawlessness of the current GT3 RS is what robs it of some of the thrill of fallibility. Yet this is retained in the Mustang GTD. It rides a bit more boisterously, and gives you a good shake from time to time. Not everyone likes something so untamed. But we do.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Model:Ford Mustang GTD
Price:£315,000 (est)
Powertrain:5.2-litre V8 supercharged petrol
Power/torque:815bhp/900Nm
Transmission:Eight-speed dual-clutch auto, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph:3.2 seconds
Top speed:202mph
Economy/CO2:TBC
Size (L/W/H):4,918/2,075/1,410mm
On sale:Now
Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Ford Mustang vs Alpine A110: two very different sporting greats go head-to-head
Ford Mustang Mach 1 vs Ford Mustang Mach-E: petrol vs electric twin test
In-depth reviews
Ford Mustang review
Road tests
New Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2024 review: muscle car monster to wake the neigh-bours
New Ford Mustang GT 2024 review: iconic muscle car roars into the digital age
New Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 review
New Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 2019 review
Used car tests
Used Ford Mustang Mach-E (Mk1, 2020-date) buyer's guide: a sporty EV with decent range

New & used car deals

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang

RRP £58,470Avg. savings £3,602 off RRP*Used from £23,994
New Ford MustangUsed Ford Mustang
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,415Avg. savings £6,416 off RRP*Used from £13,539
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,625Avg. savings £2,514 off RRP*Used from £11,195
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820Avg. savings £4,966 off RRP*Used from £12,295
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: The Vauxhall Frontera Electric feels like a trip back to the 1990s at this price
Vauxhall Frontera Electric - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The Vauxhall Frontera Electric feels like a trip back to the 1990s at this price

The Frontera Electric could be the perfect car for first-time EV families. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 21.
News
21 Oct 2025
New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design
Jaguar Type 00 - front 3/4

New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design

It’s been a long time coming, but Jag’s groundbreaking re-brand is getting closer to fruition
News
21 Oct 2025
Used car leasing boom: drivers can cash-in as firms scramble for EV depreciation life raft
Finance contract, car key and calculator on desk

Used car leasing boom: drivers can cash-in as firms scramble for EV depreciation life raft

The number of used car leases taken out in Q2 of 2025 rose by 166 per cent compared with the same period last year
News
22 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content