Verdict

No matter how well you prepare for a new car, reality always finds a way to surprise you. The Ford Mustang GTD is worlds away from a normal Mustang, yet nothing like a Porsche 911 GT3 RS – even though they compete in the same league. Thankfully, this hardcore Ford has its own special, wild, yet controllable, character, which is only fully unleashed in Track mode. Here, the Mustang GTD is a true Transformer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Ford Mustang GTD is a fascinating car – to behold, as well as to drive. This is a wide-body, Porsche 911 GT3 RS-fighting Ford that will be sold in small numbers and only in left-hand drive. Just a handful will come to the UK.

With a track widened by around 100mm and those massively flared wings, the GTD is over two metres wide – a good 120mm more than a normal Mustang. Yet it feels familiar very quickly – at least for anyone used to heavy-hitters such as the Mustang, Dodge Challenger and their kind.

The interior certainly contributes to that sense of comfort. While from the outside, you can barely recognise the original Mustang under its new carbon-fibre armour – even the roof, doors and bonnet are made of carbon – inside, everything is as you'd expect. There’s no roll cage, and no radical bucket seats, either. Instead, you get new GTD graphics in the on-board computer and a plaque with a serial number, showing that each car is handcrafted by Multimatic racing specialists in Canada. But that’s about it.