Ford Mustang vs Alpine A110: two very different sporting greats go head-to-head

If you’re in the market for a coupé right now, what matters most to you? Burly looks or race-car proportions? Brutish performance or delicate handling? A compact footprint or space for the family?

Well as it turns out, whatever floats your two-door boat, there are two near-identically priced options which take very different approaches to the coupé formula.

In the blue corner is the Ford Mustang. This marks the seventh generation of one of the most famous exhibits of American muscle – a true bruiser in all the best possible ways. But now it’s packing more tech and refinements than ever before in order to give the best European sports cars a run for their money.

In the red corner is the Alpine A110. Parked beside one another, it might seem hard to draw any similarities between the two, but look closer and there are more than you might think. As with the Ford, the A110 sports retro design touches that nod to an iconic ancestor. And even if our rivals bring vastly different solutions in how to extract straight-line speed, the end results are remarkably similar.

But does one stand out more when it comes to making driving an enjoyable experience?

Ford Mustang

Model: Ford Mustang GT Price: £55,725 Powertrain: V8, 5,038cc, 440bhp,

six-speed manual 0-62mph: 5.3 seconds Test efficiency: 23.5mpg CO2: 275g/km Annual VED: £600

It’s always a tough task to reimagine an icon, but that is what Ford has done for the sixth time, in the shape of this new Mk7 Mustang. With buyers easily falling for its predecessor’s looks, the aim was clearly to not tinker with the formula too drastically. The latest model is sharper, more menacing and more angular than the Mk6 generation, but it’s still instantly recognisable as a Mustang.