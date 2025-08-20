We're past the peak! New cars are growing far too complex, frustrating and expensive

I had the fortune (some might harshly say misfortune) of driving a 2016 Skoda Fabia Mk3 recently. It was a fairly humdrum experience with nothing exciting to report, but maybe more importantly there was nothing that was actively frustrating.

With today’s new cars required by law to have electronic driver-assistance tech that offers varying degrees of interference and annoyance, the Fabia was refreshingly simple – just turn it on, stick it in gear, and off you go. It also had Apple CarPlay, which I was surprised by, so all I had to do was plug my phone into the USB socket and hey presto, there was up-to-date navigation with live traffic information on the touchscreen.

That screen was part of Skoda’s Bolero infotainment system, which also featured Bluetooth phone connectivity and a DAB radio (although CarPlay also meant that music streaming was on offer). And while the display was only 6.5 inches across – modest by today’s standards – it was big enough and colourful enough to see clearly.

A lack of intrusive safety systems, and modern mapping tech via a smartphone made that almost decade-old Fabia much more appealing than it should have been. And it got me thinking: are we past the peak of the automobile? If this supermini had all of the convenience features that I wanted, then surely most other cars from a decade ago would be able to meet the needs of the vast majority of buyers for considerably less cash than the latest models?