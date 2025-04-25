Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Long-term tests

Long-term tests

Every Auto Express long-term test, ever...

25 Apr 2025

The Auto Express long-term test is a rigorous examination of a car’s design, engineering and practicality in real world conditions - often accompanied by some slightly silly photos of our experts with their cars. 

Our team lives with each car for a period of around six months, subjecting each to the trials and tribulations of our own daily routines. School runs, shopping trips, commutes, days out, family holidays, visits to the rubbish dump; we live with these cars so you can understand what it would be like to. 

And, of course, we’re car journalists so we regularly go above and beyond the typical use patterns for our long-term test cars. Track and off-road driving, in suitable models, gives a further insight into their qualities. So do the big mileages we cover on roads of all types right around the UK and across Europe, not to mention the photographic and video shoots.  

If you’re in the market to buy a new car, the Auto Express long-term test reports provide an invaluable insight into what your own life might be like as the owner. In combination with our in-depth reviews and group tests, these pages form the most comprehensive evaluation of new cars you’ll find anywhere. 

Over thousands of miles of testing, our experts really get under the skin of all the most popular models on the market and if you have specific questions about the cars we’re running now or have run in the past, we’re here to help… 

What’s on fleet?

Cars we’re reporting on now plus recent long-term test fleet arrivals and departures 

Scroll down for all our long-term test reports...

  • Cars

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,255Avg. savings £1,704 off RRP*Used from £7,649
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,785Avg. savings £3,331 off RRP*Used from £10,195
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £26,995Avg. savings £8,094 off RRP*Used from £13,290
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,415Avg. savings £5,568 off RRP*Used from £12,295
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Long-term tests

Honda e:Ny1 Advance long-term test: small SUV thrives in the summer sun
Auto Express web producer Pete Baiden standing next to the Honda e:Ny1

Honda e:Ny1 Advance long-term test: small SUV thrives in the summer sun

Final report: recent sunnier, warmer weather has suddenly given our electric Honda a new lease of life
Long-term tests
25 Apr 2025
Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term test: hype, heritage and a hint of madness
Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term test - header

Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five long-term test: hype, heritage and a hint of madness

Does the retro-inspired electric supermini live up to the massive hype?
Long-term tests
21 Apr 2025
Lexus LBX Takumi long-term test: the perfect antidote to Britain’s pothole crisis
Lexus LBX - front cornering

Lexus LBX Takumi long-term test: the perfect antidote to Britain’s pothole crisis

Second fleetwatch: suspension and stance help the LBX rise above Britain’s potholes
Long-term tests
14 Apr 2025
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer long-term test: simple tasks turn into a tech nightmare
Volkswagen ID.7 long-term test - front cornering

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer long-term test: simple tasks turn into a tech nightmare

Fleetwatch: the VW ID.7 Tourer provides a masterclass in overcomplicating the simplest tasks
Long-term tests
14 Apr 2025
KGM Actyon K50 long-term test: value SUV plays a mainstream game
KGM Actyon K50 long-term test - header

KGM Actyon K50 long-term test: value SUV plays a mainstream game

To succeed in the packed mid-sized SUV segment, the KGM Actyon needs to be able to challenge more premium rivals
Long-term tests
13 Apr 2025
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio long-term test: flawed but tonnes of fun
Auto Express contributor Steve Stucliffe pumping up the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio&#039;s rear nearside tyre

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio long-term test: flawed but tonnes of fun

Second report: We play around with tyre pressures and drive modes, and fall in love with our Alfa all over again
Long-term tests
9 Apr 2025
Skoda Superb automatic hatch long-term test: crisis averted with a garage detour
Skoda Superb SE L 2.0 TDI 150PS - front

Skoda Superb automatic hatch long-term test: crisis averted with a garage detour

Second fleetwatch: mileage countdown cured without main dealer prices
Long-term tests
8 Apr 2025
Peugeot E-3008 GT long-term test: striking looks but troublesome tech
Peugeot E-3008 GT - long termer header

Peugeot E-3008 GT long-term test: striking looks but troublesome tech

Second report: Peugeot’s big-screen player looks the part, but lacks star quality
Long-term tests
7 Apr 2025
Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term test: a family car that does everything you need
Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term test - header

Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term test: a family car that does everything you need

We’re looking forward to life with a bargain-priced family SUV
Long-term tests
3 Apr 2025
Volvo EC40 Plus long-term test: clever infotainment helps avoid jams
Volvo EC40 Plus long termer - front

Volvo EC40 Plus long-term test: clever infotainment helps avoid jams

Fleetwatch: the Volvo EX40's smart navigation, charging information and speed camera warnings come in useful
Long-term tests
1 Apr 2025
MG3 Hybrid+ long-term test: sound system isn’t music to our ears
MG 3 Hybrid + long-term test - front 3/4

MG3 Hybrid+ long-term test: sound system isn’t music to our ears

Second fleetwatch: listening to podcasts reveals audio clarity issues
Long-term tests
1 Apr 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement
Mazda CX-30 Homura long-term test: small SUV is fit for family life
Mazda CX-30 Homura long-term test - header image

Mazda CX-30 Homura long-term test: small SUV is fit for family life

Second report: family life is messy, but our SUV keeps things neat and tidy
Long-term tests
31 Mar 2025
BMW 530e Touring long-term test: huge boot comes to the rescue
BMW 530e Long-term test - front 3/4

BMW 530e Touring long-term test: huge boot comes to the rescue

Fleetwatch: The BMW 530e Touring's huge 1,700-litre boot proves to be a huge help during a house move
Long-term tests
28 Mar 2025
Cupra Tavascan V1 long-term test: roomy interior means lots of space for little ones
Cupra Tavascan long termer - header

Cupra Tavascan V1 long-term test: roomy interior means lots of space for little ones

Fleetwatch: the Cupra Tavascan swallows car seats with ease thanks to plenty of rear seat space
Long-term tests
28 Mar 2025
Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: as tough as it is thirsty
Ineos Grenadier Trailmaster long-term test - header image

Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: as tough as it is thirsty

Second report: we get down and dirty to find out if our Grenadier is the best four-wheel-drive you can buy today
Long-term tests
27 Mar 2025
Suzuki Swift Hybrid Motion long-term test: cheap fuel bills are overshadowed by high insurance
Suzuki Swift Hybrid Motion long term-test - header

Suzuki Swift Hybrid Motion long-term test: cheap fuel bills are overshadowed by high insurance

Third report: Hybrid supermini has the Monopoly when it comes to fuel economy
Long-term tests
25 Mar 2025
Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography long-term test: expensive, effortless and just getting started
Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography long-term test - header

Range Rover Sport P550e Autobiography long-term test: expensive, effortless and just getting started

Is our Range Rover Sport PHEV talented enough to make it a convincing alternative to an EV?
Long-term tests
24 Mar 2025
Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: a great EV, if you can afford it
Auto Express chief sub-editor Andy Pringle crouching next to the Genesis GV60 while parked outside a Waitrose store

Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: a great EV, if you can afford it

Final report: did our upmarket EV impress us more than its ‘lesser’ siblings?
Long-term tests
12 Mar 2025
Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor long-term test: popular EV meets its replacement
Auto Express senior staff writer Jordan Katsianis standing between two Tesla Model 3s

Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor long-term test: popular EV meets its replacement

Final report: we compare used with new as we say goodbye to our EV
Long-term tests
6 Mar 2025
Renault Scenic Iconic Long Range long-term test: Eco mode shines in cold weather
Renault Scenic - front tracking

Renault Scenic Iconic Long Range long-term test: Eco mode shines in cold weather

Third fleetwatch: our Renault Scenic's efficiency is still impressive despite the recent cold spell
Long-term tests
25 Feb 2025
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: a likeable but imperfect MPV
Auto Express editor Paul Barker cleaning the Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: a likeable but imperfect MPV

Final report: there was much to like about the big EV, despite some glaring flaws
Long-term tests
21 Feb 2025
MINI Countryman SE ALL4 JCW long-term test: groovy SUV is tarnished by troublesome tech
MINI Countryman JCW - front action

MINI Countryman SE ALL4 JCW long-term test: groovy SUV is tarnished by troublesome tech

Final report: we’ll miss our small electric SUV, despite the occasional sat-nav wobbles
Long-term tests
22 Jan 2025
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor long-term test: a genuine rival for Tesla and BMW
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor long termer - final report header

Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor long-term test: a genuine rival for Tesla and BMW

Final report: the Polestar 2's 400-mile official range meant longer trips were tackled with ease
Long-term tests
2 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content