Long-term tests

The Auto Express long-term test is a rigorous examination of a car’s design, engineering and practicality in real world conditions - often accompanied by some slightly silly photos of our experts with their cars.

Our team lives with each car for a period of around six months, subjecting each to the trials and tribulations of our own daily routines. School runs, shopping trips, commutes, days out, family holidays, visits to the rubbish dump; we live with these cars so you can understand what it would be like to.

And, of course, we’re car journalists so we regularly go above and beyond the typical use patterns for our long-term test cars. Track and off-road driving, in suitable models, gives a further insight into their qualities. So do the big mileages we cover on roads of all types right around the UK and across Europe, not to mention the photographic and video shoots.

If you’re in the market to buy a new car, the Auto Express long-term test reports provide an invaluable insight into what your own life might be like as the owner. In combination with our in-depth reviews and group tests, these pages form the most comprehensive evaluation of new cars you’ll find anywhere.

Over thousands of miles of testing, our experts really get under the skin of all the most popular models on the market and if you have specific questions about the cars we’re running now or have run in the past, we’re here to help…

