Mazda CX-30 Homura long-term test: our small SUV offers genuine driver enjoyment

Mazda is a rather curious manufacturer. Never afraid to innovate and tread where others fear to go, it’s perhaps been a victim – certainly in terms of sustained UK sales – of its more individual approach to automotive design and technology.

With UK car registration data showing that SUVs are now the most popular cars in the country (dethroning the out-of-favour supermini), it’s important that every brand succeeds in this competitive segment. That’s why we’re putting Mazda’s smallest pure-petrol SUV, the CX-30, under the spotlight.

I’ll be running the stylish compact SUV for 12 months to see how it shapes up and how it copes with the rigours of family life. Mazda says the CX-30 epitomises ‘Jinba ittai’, which translates as “horse and rider as one”. It’s the approach Mazda’s designers and engineers base all their work on, so that everything falls easily to hand for the driver and responds as you’d like – promoting a comfortable, safe and enjoyable drive. Whether the CX-30 lives up to its billing remains to be seen, but early signs are good.

Based on the striking Mazda 3 hatchback, the CX-30 arrived in what, at least in my opinion, is the best colour Mazda currently offers. The Soul Red Crystal finish adds a touch of class and has already garnered nods of approval from friends and family.