Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k

Looking for its new Model T moment, Ford USA announces new affordable EV platform, starting with new pick-up truck

By:Jordan Katsianis
11 Aug 2025
Ford Ranger - front cornering5

Ford has announced a new electric vehicle platform that it’s hoping will be its next Model T moment. As part of a £3.8 billion investment, the brand has confirmed that it’ll produce a new, flexible and profitable family of cars that’ll be introduced in 2027, starting with a mid-size truck costing just $30,000 (£22,380) in the US. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new pick-up will be similar in size to the existing Ford Ranger, although the two won’t be related under the skin; instead the forthcoming truck will be built on Ford’s new universal electric vehicle platform. Aside from being “faster than a turbocharged Mustang”, we don’t yet know much about the pick-up. Ford hasn’t revealed what it’ll look like or the specification of its technical components, other than the fact that it’ll share nothing with existing Ford models. 

This fresh start has allowed Ford to revolutionise the way it builds the cars and its batteries. For instance, the company will invest in unicasting technology that’s able to reduce the amount of separate parts in the chassis by 75 per cent, and reduce fasteners and welds by 50 per cent. This is a technique being used by car makers like Tesla and more recently BMW, lowering the cost and complexity of manufacturing. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Ford will also create a new manufacturing process, after inventing the production line with the Model T 122 years ago. The new car will be built in a tree-like manufacturing process, with substantial sub-assemblies being built on separate lines before joining up at the end for final assembly. Ford is hoping this new way of building cars won’t just be relevant to its US operations, but to all its global manufacturing. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This innovation also expands to the LFP battery packs, which will be manufactured in a new battery plant in Detroit, with Ford promising that it’ll be able to achieve the same range with one-third less capacity. This has follow-on benefits including less weight, lower material costs and better efficiency. 

Ford Universal EV Platform - production line5

The entire platform is designed to be flexible and practical, but it’ll go beyond just a new pick-up truck. Ford will eventually expand this new architecture to include a number of family SUVs, crossovers and commercial vans. If you’re in the market for a pick-up, or any electric car, check out the Auto Express Find A Car for all the latest deals.

The US brand will also integrate V2H (vehicle-to-home connection), which will be able to power your home in a black-out for up to six days from the car’s battery. This might be a niche benefit for somewhere like the UK, but is an increasingly important benefit to customers in the US. 

Ford hasn’t confirmed if or when any or all of these new models will be available in the UK and Europe, but given that they will all run an electric powertrain, it’s not out of the question for Ford to sell its new generation of electric models here. Even if the specific models don’t make it over, it would be foolish not to apply the same innovative thinking and execution to its European operations.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2025
Electric Ford Bronco New Energy unveiled with China-only sales plan
Electric Ford Bronco - front tracking

Electric Ford Bronco New Energy unveiled with China-only sales plan

Ford has revealed a new China-only Bronco SUV with an electric powertrain, and we’re a bit miffed it’s not coming here…
News
17 Jul 2025
Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports
MST Ford Escort - front 3/4

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports

While not officially Fords, the MST Mk1 and Mk2 Sports should drive as sharply as they look
News
7 Jul 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering

Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall

28 models across Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lanica, Peugeot and Vauxhall are impacted by the recall
News
8 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: rapid Audi S3 for a tempting £391 per month
Audi S3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: rapid Audi S3 for a tempting £391 per month

The Audi S3 is a powerful but understated hot hatch that is great value right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 8
News
8 Aug 2025
Lucky 13 more cars confirmed for Electric Car Grant… but there’s a catch
Renault 5 - full front

Lucky 13 more cars confirmed for Electric Car Grant… but there’s a catch

The Renault 5 is one of a number of cars to qualify for the Government's new Electric Car Grant, however none of them get the higher £3,750 amount
News
9 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content