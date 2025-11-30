Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Ford would sell more cars if it hadn’t murdered the Fiesta, Focus and Mondeo

Having killed off the Fiesta and Mondeo, Mike Rutherford is struggling to understand why Ford has now done the same thing to the Focus

By:Mike Rutherford
30 Nov 2025
Opinion - Ford Focus

I hope and pray that the Ford Motor Company knows what it’s doing. But, increasingly, I fear for it, its future and its paying customers.

My concerns began in the 2010s when a bloke called Jim Hackett got a job at the firm’s world HQ. After a lifetime in the detergent and furniture industries, he was in his sixties and shopping for a pipe and slippers prior to imminent retirement. But the Ford offer came along, and he fancied the idea of entering the automotive business he knew next to nothing about, so he took the gig as his last hurrah.

Trouble was, in 2017 he was somehow given the job (and multi-million-dollar annual salary package) of CEO of the entire Ford empire. His lack of industry knowledge was obvious. He was one of those here-today, gone-tomorrow types who spent only a small part of his working life in the car business. Yet he had a profound impact on it.

Advertisement - Article continues below

One of his most controversial and damaging decisions was to announce Ford’s gradual abandonment of the car business while concentrating instead on making and selling trucks, utility vehicles, vans and the like. Utter madness. But that’s what he thought and that’s the suicidal road he took. First to bite the dust in early 2022 was the Mondeo, despite the fact that it sold well. One year later, the even better-selling, more accessible Fiesta was killed off. Then earlier this month the last Focus rolled off the production line.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

True, Hackett left the company in late 2020, before this trio was murdered. But thanks to his ‘we’re a truck company’ edict, he has to accept most of the blame for the death of these cars, two of which (the Fiesta and Focus) are as relevant as the still strong-selling VW Polo and Golf. What’s next to go? The Puma? We need a yes or no from the company.

The murder of the Mondeo and Fiesta was one of the main reasons why Ford lost its number one status in the UK sales league. Now that the Focus has gone, the company is in danger of selling even fewer cars – especially as the customers who used to buy them can still get their Mondeo, Fiesta and Focus-type models from other brands.

We were promised an update on Ford’s passenger car business this month, but alas, that now appears to have been pushed back into 2026. How much longer can the company wait before either hedging its bets on trucks and commercial vehicles, or going all-in on electric cars? I doubt we’ll see the return of small cars like the Fiesta – although, as we found out at China’s Shanghai Auto Show in April, tech tie-ups with automotive giants such as Volkswagen aren’t out of the question.

There’s a danger Ford is shooting itself in both feet here. Current sales figures prove it. As does the mass defection of once-loyal Mondeo, Fiesta and Focus customers to rival brands. Uncle Henry – the ultimate car guy – must be turning in his grave.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks

Over 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
13 Nov 2025
This new Ford Escort Mk1 revs to 10,000rpm and costs £295k
Boreham Motorworks Continumod Ford Escort Mk1 RS - front 3/4

This new Ford Escort Mk1 revs to 10,000rpm and costs £295k

Boreham Motorworks will create 150 ‘blueprint-accurate’ Escorts from scratch, and has Ford’s blessing
News
12 Nov 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
29 Oct 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
22 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Jaecoo and Omoda announce ‘tax rebate’ to counter pay-per-mile tax
Omoda E5 and Jaecoo E5

Jaecoo and Omoda announce ‘tax rebate’ to counter pay-per-mile tax

Not a fan of the Government’s 3p per mile road tax proposal for electric cars? Omoda and Jaecoo are already offering discounts they’re promoting as ‘t…
News
26 Nov 2025
Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
New Fiat lightweight EV being readied ahead of regulatory approval
Fiat badge

New Fiat lightweight EV being readied ahead of regulatory approval

Fiat, the self-confessed “masters” of the small car, will second-guess European regulators, by readying plans for new urban EV early
News
26 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content