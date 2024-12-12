The iconic Mk1 Ford Escort has been remastered by British outfit Boreham Motorworks using motorsport know-how, modern technology and a bespoke four-cylinder engine that spits out 325bhp and revs to an astounding 10,000rpm.

Almost every classic car is getting the restomod treatment these days, with highlights including Singer’s take on the Porsche 911, and the bonkers TWR Supercat. A company called Analogue Automotive has even created a radical new Lotus Elise S1 that weighs just 600kg and has a central driving position.

However, Boreham Motorworks calls its Mk1 RS a “Continumod”, because each of the 150 “blueprint-accurate” examples it will produce is to be built completely from scratch, rather than based on a donor car, and have an approved continuation chassis number from Ford itself.

County Durham-based Boreham Motorworks says it’s “dedicated to preserving and enhancing the legacy of some of Ford’s most iconic vehicles”. It adds: “This is the ultimate evolution of the Mk1 and its RS lineage, a machine crafted for driving enthusiasts.”

There’s no power steering, ABS or traction control, and not an electric motor in sight, either. The Escort Mk1 RS is offered with two pure-petrol engines, the first being a reimagining of Ford’s Twin-Cam four-cylinder unit with fuel injection and expanded to 1.8 litres. It produces 182bhp, can rev to 9,000rpm and comes paired with a four-speed, straight-cut manual gearbox.