TWR reveals big plans to reimagine the Jaguar XJS

After a series of teaser images, TWR has revealed its plans for an upcoming sports car and the Berkshire-based firm says its new offering will be based on a Jaguar XJS. It will be the first car that TWR has produced since it reemerged into the automotive engineering industry in 2020.

Tom Walkinshaw Racing (now rebranded to TWR) has a rich history in the motorsport world. Established in 1975, the company specialised in competition touring cars and created iconic models like the Rover Vitesse and Volvo 850 Estate. But away from the track, TWR helped develop cars like the Aston Martin DB7 and Renault Clio V6 – showcasing the firm’s breadth of ability. Arguably the most well-known work TWR did was the V12-powered Jaguar XJR that won Le Mans in 1988 and 1990.

The firm’s successful relationship with Jaguar began with the XJS, culminating in the car winning the European Touring Car Championship in 1984. TWR is now a separate entity to the original Tom Walkinshaw Racing, but the firm stresses it will share “much of the DNA and spirit that helped the original TWR brand to become a world leader in performance and motorsport engineering.”

TWR has picked the XJS to be the basis of its new project but has brought in help from Magnus Walker and car designer Khyzyl Saleem to reimagine the car and bring it “into the 21st century”.