New Jaguar Type 00 concept revealed as British brand pushes towards a luxury EV future

The new Jaguar Type 00 concept has got everybody talking with its bold design

By:Paul Barker
3 Dec 2024
Jaguar Type 00 concept - front23

Jaguar’s future is finally clearer after the British brand unveiled the Type 00 concept car at Miami Art Week.

After weeks of controversy surrounding its rebranding, new direction and new logos, Jaguar will be hoping that the reveal of the Type 00 will shift the focus back on to its plans to transition to an all-electric luxury car manufacturer. 

The Jaguar Type 00 is a precursor to a four-door GT car due to be revealed next summer ahead of first deliveries in late 2026, and the name, pronounced “type-zero-zero” combines Jaguar’s historic use of the word “type” with 00 to signify both the resetting of the brand and its zero-emission future. 

“Type 00 is the first lines ever drawn for new Jaguar – its origin story,” said managing director Rawdon Glover, describing the dramatically styled car that features a bluff front end, long bonnet, sweeping roofline and coupé fastback profile with huge rear arches, as well as the brand’s new multiple-line strikethrough design element on the front, rear, bonnet, roof and dashboard. 

Auto Express saw the concept at a secret preview event last month, and the blunt, upright nose looks more impactful in the metal than in the arty rendering shots Jaguar has chosen to release. The side profile has been kept deliberately clean, with the brass ingots featuring the revised Jaguar ‘leaper’ logo housing pop-out rear view cameras, and the concept riding on huge 23-inch wheels.

Jaguar has gone without a rear window for the tailgate, a feature that previously published shots of a disguised production car hint will be carried over due to the lack of a visible rear view mirror. 

The development car does, though, have actual wing mirrors, rather than the pop-out cameras that feature on the Type 00 concept. The strikethrough design element on the rear houses full-width rear lighting sitting centrally between the huge arches.

Jaguar Type 00 concept - rear23

The stripped-back interior, accessed via rising ‘butterfly’ doors, features a 3.2-metre brass spine that splits the pair of large digital screens which can be folded away for a “digital detox”, at which point the key driver information is shown on the slender display running round the base of the windscreen. 

“The past decade has seen Jaguar pursue a mass-volume strategy and the cars have not been distinctive enough,” said Jaguar Land Rover chief executive Adrian Mardell. “This is the time to do something special.”

Jaguar Land Rover chief creative officer Gerry McGovern added: “We don’t want to appeal to everyone; the car will shock. It will take the Jaguar brand back to when it was a manufacturer truly loved because it was unique; we needed to create something that was jaw-dropping and never seen before.”

The two-seat coupé concept revealed in Florida won’t itself make production, but according to Jaguar it shares clear design cues with the four-seat GT production car, including its long bonnet and bluff front end. 

“Type 00 is a clear illustration of what you can expect; its exuberant properties will be shared with all future Jaguars,” continued Glover. “The proportionality is really important; in an era where all EVs are cab-forward and all about aero, we’ve created a vehicle that has real presence and exuberant, long-bonnet proportions. It’s low-riding when everyone else is quite high because of their battery stack, and while everyone is focusing on tiny wheels to get the range, we said that’s not right for us – we need presence and drama.” 

Comparing the concept car with the production GT, Glover told Auto Express: “You will see the lineage very clearly, the proportions, the pure surfacing, pared back and very simple, and you can take all of the iconography – the use of the leaper, the strikethrough, the face of the vehicle, how it plants itself, the longitudinal interior: a lot of those design features will be manifested in the vehicle. 

“Similarly, that stance, the large-profile wheels, the beautiful fastback profile from the A-pillar down to the rear of the vehicle… you will see it.”

Jaguar Type 00 concept - dash with screens23

Jaguar is yet to give any information on the technical aspects of the concept, including where the battery is positioned in such a low-slung car, given that the production GT car will take on a similar profile. That car will be built on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), which will also underpin a further two models by the end of 2028, expected to be a large SUV and a luxury saloon. 

The GT will cost around £225,000 and Jaguar is aiming for a range figure of 478 miles and charging speed that could add 200 miles in 15 minutes. The brand has also reaffirmed that despite the slow uptake for electric cars, there will be no turning back to hybrids or petrol engines in its future models. 

How rebrand got the whole world talking

The reaction to the new Jaguar logos and brand repositioning caused something of a stir across the world last month – especially the social media video that featured plenty of colour, but no cars. 

The strength of negativity may have surprised the company, but managing director Rawdon Glover told Auto Express that nothing has changed his resolve. “Transformation is never straightforward, and we know that Jaguar is a brand that’s loved for its heritage and respected for its heritage,” he said. “But the reality is that that love of our heritage has not led to people buying our vehicles in sufficient numbers. So the need for change is very, very clear.

“What we wanted to do was to get the world’s attention that Jaguar was changing, and in that context, we’ve done exactly that,” he continued, highlighting that the brand has recorded more than 170 million interactions with its social media activity. “There are only 2.5 million luxury car customers on the planet, so the vast majority of those people commenting about and talking about it probably won’t be those people that purchase either our vehicle or another luxury vehicle.

“Did we expect to be the number one trending subject on certain social platforms for a few days globally? Absolutely not. So it’s been a much more significant reaction than perhaps we'd expected,” Glover concluded. 

“I think there’s an awful lot more people interested in what we do next. People are talking about Jaguar in a way that they haven’t talked about us in decades whether they like it or not.” 

What do you think of the new Jaguar Type 00 concept? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

