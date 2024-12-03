New Jaguar Type 00 concept revealed as British brand pushes towards a luxury EV future

The GT will cost around £225,000 and Jaguar is aiming for a range figure of 478 miles and charging speed that could add 200 miles in 15 minutes. The brand has also reaffirmed that despite the slow uptake for electric cars, there will be no turning back to hybrids or petrol engines in its future models.

How rebrand got the whole world talking

The reaction to the new Jaguar logos and brand repositioning caused something of a stir across the world last month – especially the social media video that featured plenty of colour, but no cars.

The strength of negativity may have surprised the company, but managing director Rawdon Glover told Auto Express that nothing has changed his resolve. “Transformation is never straightforward, and we know that Jaguar is a brand that’s loved for its heritage and respected for its heritage,” he said. “But the reality is that that love of our heritage has not led to people buying our vehicles in sufficient numbers. So the need for change is very, very clear.

“What we wanted to do was to get the world’s attention that Jaguar was changing, and in that context, we’ve done exactly that,” he continued, highlighting that the brand has recorded more than 170 million interactions with its social media activity. “There are only 2.5 million luxury car customers on the planet, so the vast majority of those people commenting about and talking about it probably won’t be those people that purchase either our vehicle or another luxury vehicle.

“Did we expect to be the number one trending subject on certain social platforms for a few days globally? Absolutely not. So it’s been a much more significant reaction than perhaps we'd expected,” Glover concluded.

“I think there’s an awful lot more people interested in what we do next. People are talking about Jaguar in a way that they haven’t talked about us in decades whether they like it or not.”

