Best large SUVs to buy 2025

Large SUVs are among the most adaptable and capable cars you could hope to drive. The best ones offer everything, including a family-friendly cabin with up to seven seats, a big boot, superb refinement, and plenty of luxury and safety tech. Whether you’re planning a holiday, an off-road adventure, or simply ferrying the family around, large SUVs have it covered.

Our expert road testers have examined and driven every large SUV on sale in the UK, and we’ve gathered the very best here for you to consider. We looked for vehicles with the qualities mentioned above and included models that will meet the requirements of owners, based on our exclusive buyer priority research. Large SUVs are big, substantial and somewhat expensive vehicles by nature so we’ve also looked for models that keep running costs in check and aren’t likely to blow the family budget with frequent visits to the fuel station or big car insurance premiums.

Given that the typical large SUV customer will usually have a gaggle of children or pets to transport around, we’ve also looked for and evaluated these cars’ useful, practical features beyond outright space - think about load securing features in the boot, charging points for devices and cabin storage space generally. So let’s get going and take a look at our expert opinion on the best large SUVs you can buy…

Compare the best large SUVs to buy

At Auto Express our expert road testers drive and rate every new car in the context of rival models to build a full picture of how they compare. The table below shows our top ten large SUVs with prices, overall star ratings, practicality scores, plus fuel types and each car’s best fuel economy figure (or range for electric vehicles).

Read on to find the top 10 large SUVs you can buy in the UK. Alternatively, click the links in the table above to go directly to each car

1. Skoda Kodiaq

Price from £39,000

Auto Express Large SUV of the Year

Pros Cons Good value for money

Generous boot space

Clever cabin options Ordinary looks

Flimsy-feeling rotary dials

Fidgety ride on bigger wheels

The Skoda Kodiaq embodies all that the Czech firm stands for: solid value for money, quality, practicality, and a few little surprises that add to the ownership experience.