Mercedes EQB review

Is the Mercedes EQB a good car?

We’ve always liked the Mercedes EQB, but the 2024 facelift and introduction of the front-wheel-drive 250+ version has made one of the best family SUVs even better. It’s not cheap, but the combination of seven seats, around 300 miles of range from the smaller battery, and Mercedes’ typically impressive interior make it a tempting proposition for large families in search of practicality and low running costs. Besides, the EQB has few rivals in the seven-seat electric SUV segment.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Five-door SUV Powertrain 66.5kWh battery, 2x e-motor four-wheel drive

70.5kWh battery, 1x e-motor front-wheel drive Safety Five-star Euro NCAP (2019) Warranty 3yrs/unlimited mileage

How much does the Mercedes EQB cost?

There’s plenty of choice for anyone after a small premium electric SUV, with models from Mercedes, Audi and BMW vying for attention alongside rivals from Lexus and even Smart. But what if you’re after something genuinely practical? Perhaps with a seven-seat option? Your list of options shortens somewhat, bringing the Mercedes EQB sharply into focus. And the changes introduced in 2024 have made it even more appealing.

Mercedes EQB prices start from around £53,000 for the entry-level for the EQB 250+ in Sport Executive trim, rising to £61,000 for the EQB 300 4Matic in AMG Line Premium Plus trim. High prices for a family SUV, even with seven seats, a premium badge and an electric powertrain.

That said, it’s worth looking at the competition. Take the Kia EV9, which costs between £65,000 and £75,000 in seven-seat guise. Alternatively, the funky Volkswagen ID. Buzz costs between £59,000 and £65,000 In other words, the affordable electric seven-seater doesn’t exist – yet.