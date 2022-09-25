BMW iX1 review

Is the BMW iX1 a good car?

As it stands, the BMW iX1 is the smallest EV in the German firm’s range. That doesn’t mean it has much in common with the i3 that was previously the most compact model offered. While that was an innovative, smartly designed small car, the iX1 instead takes aim at the popular compact SUV crowd.

That means it’s up against not only the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron and Volvo EX40, but also similarly sized, more mainstream alternatives such as the Skoda Enyaq and Peugeot E-3008. There’s the mechanically similar, but more stylised, MINI Countryman to contend with, too.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Five-door, five-seat compact SUV Powertrain Single motor, 66.5kWh battery, front-wheel drive

Dual motor, 66.5kWh battery, four-wheel drive Safety 5-star Euro NCAP (2022) Warranty 3yrs/unlimited miles

How much does the BMW iX1 cost?

While the BMW iX1 is an offshoot of the standard X1 line-up, there are a variety of models available. The range starts from around £46,000, which is roughly £11,000 more than the asking price for the entry-level X1. There are front and four-wheel drive powertrains on offer, while the trim levels mirror those of the standard X1, with Sport, xLine and M Sport options available.

There’s just one body style, a five-door, five-seat compact SUV - if you want something different, then there’s the all-electric BMW iX2, which shares the same underpinnings but has a coupe-SUV body.