Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s electric iX1 is a fun-to-drive SUV for a cool £306 a month
It may be BMW’s smallest electric SUV, but the iX1 is big on value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 May
- Enjoyable to drive
- 293-mile claimed range
- Just £306.38 a month
It wasn’t so long ago that we featured the pint-sized BMW iX1 electric SUV as our Deal of the Day, but since then the price has plummeted even further.
Admittedly, that previously tempting deal was for the more expensive twin-motor model, but here you’ll be getting more miles per charge.
Pink Car Leasing BMW, via the Auto Express Find A Car service, is offering the iX1 eDrive20 Sport for a bargain £306.38 a month, after an initial payment of £3,676.51.
It's a three-year deal with mileage capped at 5,000 per annum. But if that’s a little too limiting for you, 8,000 miles per year can be had for just £11.28 extra a month.
If you’re not up on BMW-speak, eDrive20 denotes the single-motor variant. All iX1s get the same 66.4kWh battery pack, but thanks to having just one motor, the eDrive20 is more efficient. BMW claims you can eke out 293 miles on a full charge, although we’ve found 250 miles to be more accurate in our testing.
This deal gets you an entry-level Sport model, and while it is one step down from the more desirable M Sport version, the posher trim level isn’t worth an extra £45-plus a month (going by current leasing deals) in our book.
Sport is no poverty version, though. BMW throws in LED front and rear lights, an electric tailgate, ambient lighting, twin digital displays using the firm’s Operating System 9 with navigation and smartphone connectivity, along with front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.
In typical BMW style, the iX1 is an enjoyable car to drive and feels sportier on the road than its nearest rivals. Sharp steering with great feedback is the key here, and the iX1 just feels keener to drive on twistier roads than other small electric SUVs.
It’s also incredibly refined on the road, plus there’s a futuristic soundtrack thanks to ambient noises composed by music producer Hans Zimmer.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
