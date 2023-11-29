Car Deal of the Day: we've never seen the Cupra Born this cheap

Stylish design; premium feel

347-mile range; great fun to drive

Just £199.81 a month

The Cupra Born neatly mixes a sporty driving experience with an upmarket feel. It’s also a car you usually have to pay pretty handsomely for – but not right now.

Scouring the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found Leasing Options is offering the desirable EV for under £200 a month – and that’s down to the Government’s Electric Car Grant.

After a not-unreasonable £2,747.11 initial outlay, the Born requires 24 monthly payments of £199.81, which constitutes excellent value for money. There’s an annual mileage cap of 5,000, but you can bump this up to a far more flexible 8,000 for just under £20 a month more.

You’ll be getting the keys to the entry-level trim, but this is no problem as Cupra tends to give its cars a high level of standard equipment. On the Born, V1 trim gets you sports bucket seats trimmed in recycled materials, full LED front and rear lights, a heated steering wheel and a 12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The deal also gets you the largest battery on offer in the Born. This gives a claimed range of 347 miles, while the 79kWh pack has a maximum DC charging speed of 175kW, so rapid charging takes around 30 minutes. This model adds aero-styled 20-inch alloy wheels for a really sporty look.

The Born gets a rear-mounted electric motor that packs 228bhp, delivering a pretty rapid 0-62mph acceleration time of 7.1 seconds. An ‘e-boost’ button on the steering wheel provides a short extra punch of power when overtaking.

It's a fun car to drive, too. Although heavily based on the Volkswagen ID.3, the Born feels sharper and more engaging on the road. It’s a more direct steer with a firmer ride – perfect for those who want some fun from their EV, but not at the cost of practicality and range.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Born leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Born page.

