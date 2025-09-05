Car Deal of the Day: Join the R-Line with a sporty VW Golf for £214 a month

Desirable R-Line model

Punchy 148bhp performance; six-speed manual

Just £213.56 a month

With the demise of the Ford Focus at the back end of 2025, you might think the days of good-value family hatchbacks had gone. But that's not the case, because its arch-rival, the Volkswagen Golf, can be had for under £214 a month on lease right now.

Scouring the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found UK Carline offering the posh perennial family wheels for just £213.56 a month after an initial payment of £2,562.77.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 for just under £14 extra a month and a £164.45 higher initial payment.

Don't go thinking this deal is for the basic model either, because you'll be getting the keys to the desirable R-Line edition.

This near-range-topper comes packed with tasty features, including a bespoke bodykit, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, front sports seats, ambient lighting, and a 12.9-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and wireless charging.

To make sure the racy looks are backed up with a sporty drive, the R-Line gets dynamic steering, sports suspension, and a selection of different driving modes.

Power comes from one of Volkswagen's familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engines. With 148bhp, performance is punchy enough, although this is no GTI.

Having said that, this deal gets you the slick six-speed manual, so you can make the most of the smooth driving experience, and Volkswagen claims an excellent combined fuel consumption figure of over 50mpg.

