Car Deal of the Day: Join the R-Line with a sporty VW Golf for £214 a month

The Volkswagen Golf is a top choice at the best of times, but especially so when it’s this affordable. It’s our Deal of the Day for January 7.

By:George Armitage
7 Jan 2026
Volkswagen Golf - front action
  • Desirable R-Line model
  • Punchy 148bhp performance; six-speed manual
  • Just £213.56 a month

With the demise of the Ford Focus at the back end of 2025, you might think the days of good-value family hatchbacks had gone. But that's not the case, because its arch-rival, the Volkswagen Golf, can be had for under £214 a month on lease right now.

Scouring the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found UK Carline offering the posh perennial family wheels for just £213.56 a month after an initial payment of £2,562.77. 

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 for just under £14 extra a month and a £164.45 higher initial payment.

Don't go thinking this deal is for the basic model either, because you'll be getting the keys to the desirable R-Line edition. 

This near-range-topper comes packed with tasty features, including a bespoke bodykit, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, front sports seats, ambient lighting, and a 12.9-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and wireless charging.

To make sure the racy looks are backed up with a sporty drive, the R-Line gets dynamic steering, sports suspension, and a selection of different driving modes. 

Power comes from one of Volkswagen's familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engines. With 148bhp, performance is punchy enough, although this is no GTI. 

Having said that, this deal gets you the slick six-speed manual, so you can make the most of the smooth driving experience, and Volkswagen claims an excellent combined fuel consumption figure of over 50mpg.  

Volkswagen Golf - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf page.

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

