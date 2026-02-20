Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: New Brit-built Nissan Leaf is great value at £296 a month

It hasn’t officially launched in the UK just yet, but the leasing offers are already arriving. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 February.

By:George Armitage
20 Feb 2026
Nissan Leaf - front action
  • Fastback styling; comfortable ride
  • 75kWh battery option – 375 miles
  • Only £296.08 a month

The brand new British-built Nissan Leaf may be weeks away from appearing in showrooms, but the tempting leasing deals are already queuing up.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the new crossover-fastback-shaped EV for a mere £296.08 a month, representing excellent value for money.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This four-year deal requires a 12-month initial payment to get it off the ground. But knocking this back to nine months slices a whopping £730 off, and only bumps up the monthly payment to £313.50.

Mileage, meanwhile, at the 12-month rate, is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 for just £9.39 extra a month. 

The latest third-generation Leaf is a rather different offering compared to its predecessors. It sits on a new platform, and rather than being a conventionally shaped family hatchback, it now has the look of a more fashionable crossover-SUV. 

As an entry-level 52kWh battery option is arriving a little later after launch, this deal gets the 75kWh Extended Range option. This means this pretty compact crossover has a surprisingly large claimed range of 375 miles, with a peak DC charging speed of 150kW. 

The interior is a step-change from earlier Leafs, too, with a smart, horizontally designed dashboard with cutting-edge screens. Build quality is strong and comfort levels are high.

This deal gets you the entry-level Engage model, which comes with 18-inch alloys, dual 12.3-inch displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a heat pump to make the car operate more efficiently in colder weather.  

Nissan Leaf - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Leaf leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Leaf page.

Deals on Nissan Leaf rivals

Volvo Ex40

Volvo Ex40

New in-stock Volvo Ex40Cash £42,360Avg. savings £2,100
New Volvo Ex40

Configure now

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New in-stock Skoda ElroqCash £28,114Avg. savings £4,978
New Skoda Elroq

Configure now

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

New in-stock BYD Atto 3Cash £35,141Avg. savings £3,049
New BYD Atto 3

Configure now

Check out the Nissan Leaf deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 prices keep falling! It’s now a gobsmacking £165 a month
Renault 4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 prices keep falling! It’s now a gobsmacking £165 a month

Style normally comes at a high price, but that’s not the case with the Renault 4. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 February.
News
19 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Funky Nissan Juke is a steal at £156 a month
Nissan Juke - left cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Funky Nissan Juke is a steal at £156 a month

While a new model is expected this year, the current car still offers a lot for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 February.
News
18 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Passat has all the toys for a bonkers £250 a month
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Passat has all the toys for a bonkers £250 a month

The Passat has everything – space, style and the potential for some very low running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for 17 February.
News
17 Feb 2026
Car Deal of the Day: head-turning Ford Capri at £228 a month is a bonafide bargain
Ford Capri - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: head-turning Ford Capri at £228 a month is a bonafide bargain

The revived Ford Capri offers a lot for families: space, speed, and a dollop of coupé-style. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 February.
News
16 Feb 2026

Most Popular

It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK
Geely Starray UK - front action

It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK

The third-largest Chinese manufacturer could have a new car building home in Britain
News
18 Feb 2026
New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers
Toyota Yaris - front (watermarked)

New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers

The Mk5 Toyota Yaris will be offered with internal-combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains to suit buyers’ needs, and our exclusive images preview…
News
16 Feb 2026
Skoda Kodiaq Edition X adds extra kit but costs £2,000 less and dodges tax
Skoda Kodiaq Edition X - front 3/4

Skoda Kodiaq Edition X adds extra kit but costs £2,000 less and dodges tax

A new special variant celebrates 10 years of the Kodiaq with new Edition X trim
News
18 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content