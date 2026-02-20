Car Deal of the Day: New Brit-built Nissan Leaf is great value at £296 a month

Fastback styling; comfortable ride

75kWh battery option – 375 miles

Only £296.08 a month

The brand new British-built Nissan Leaf may be weeks away from appearing in showrooms, but the tempting leasing deals are already queuing up.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Select Car Leasing is offering the new crossover-fastback-shaped EV for a mere £296.08 a month, representing excellent value for money.

This four-year deal requires a 12-month initial payment to get it off the ground. But knocking this back to nine months slices a whopping £730 off, and only bumps up the monthly payment to £313.50.

Mileage, meanwhile, at the 12-month rate, is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 for just £9.39 extra a month.

The latest third-generation Leaf is a rather different offering compared to its predecessors. It sits on a new platform, and rather than being a conventionally shaped family hatchback, it now has the look of a more fashionable crossover-SUV.

As an entry-level 52kWh battery option is arriving a little later after launch, this deal gets the 75kWh Extended Range option. This means this pretty compact crossover has a surprisingly large claimed range of 375 miles, with a peak DC charging speed of 150kW.

The interior is a step-change from earlier Leafs, too, with a smart, horizontally designed dashboard with cutting-edge screens. Build quality is strong and comfort levels are high.

This deal gets you the entry-level Engage model, which comes with 18-inch alloys, dual 12.3-inch displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a heat pump to make the car operate more efficiently in colder weather.

