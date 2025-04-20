Car Deal of the Day: Sporty yet frugal Ford Kuga PHEV now below £250 per month

As we said, what sets the Kuga apart from its competition is how well it handles. It’s noticeably more engaging behind the wheel than the likes of the Kia Sportage or Nissan Qashqai. The steering provides a decent level of feedback without feeling too heavy, and while the ride is firm for impressive body control it’s not uncomfortable. In fact, the sporty suspension does a reasonably good job of absorbing the impacts from potholes and other imperfections in Britain’s roads.

The Kuga’s plug-in hybrid powertrain offers plenty of oomph to go with the sporty driving experience. A 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is paired with an electric motor, which together produce a meaty 240bhp for 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds. You can also hit 85mph in EV mode, and cover up to 42 miles without using a drop of petrol.

Thanks to these pure-electric driving abilities, Ford claims the Kuga PHEV can return up to 313.9mpg. But to achieve anything near that, you'll have to make sure you charge the 14.4kWh battery as often as possible.

On top of all that, ST-Line trim offered here is the pick of the range. It comes with 18-inch alloys, a sporty bodykit, sports suspension, a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 13-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sliding rear bench, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree parking camera. There are even nifty little door-edge protectors that pop out when you open the doors to stop your kids hitting other cars in the supermarket car park.

