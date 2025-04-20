Car Deal of the Day: Sporty yet frugal Ford Kuga PHEV now below £250 per month
This plug-in hybrid family SUV offers an engaging driving experience and cheap running costs, making it an intriguing Deal of the Day for 8 March
- ST-Line trim with all the kit you need
- Efficient thanks to 42-mile EV range
- £244 per month on a four-year lease
There are plenty of practical family SUVs on the market these days, and the majority of them are pretty frugal, but they’re not always the most fun when you’re behind the wheel. Unless you’re talking about Ford Kuga, which is genuinely enjoyable to drive, and right now you can get the plug-in hybrid version on a four-year lease for less than £250 per month.
This four-year lease deal for the Ford Kuga PHEV in ST-Line trim is available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, offered by VIP Gateway. It requires an initial outlay of £3,172, followed by monthly payments of £244 – about £60 less each month than the cheapest deal we could find for the non-plug-in hybrid version.
That initial payment represents 12 months of monthly payments, and if you don't want to fork out that much right away, don’t worry because you can reduce the upfront sum to just one month and the monthly payments only increase to £309. Similarly, you get an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year as standard, but you can increase it to 8,000 miles for just £17 extra a month, or go all the way to 10,000 miles and only pay £273 per month in total.
As we said, what sets the Kuga apart from its competition is how well it handles. It’s noticeably more engaging behind the wheel than the likes of the Kia Sportage or Nissan Qashqai. The steering provides a decent level of feedback without feeling too heavy, and while the ride is firm for impressive body control it’s not uncomfortable. In fact, the sporty suspension does a reasonably good job of absorbing the impacts from potholes and other imperfections in Britain’s roads.
The Kuga’s plug-in hybrid powertrain offers plenty of oomph to go with the sporty driving experience. A 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is paired with an electric motor, which together produce a meaty 240bhp for 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds. You can also hit 85mph in EV mode, and cover up to 42 miles without using a drop of petrol.
Thanks to these pure-electric driving abilities, Ford claims the Kuga PHEV can return up to 313.9mpg. But to achieve anything near that, you'll have to make sure you charge the 14.4kWh battery as often as possible.
On top of all that, ST-Line trim offered here is the pick of the range. It comes with 18-inch alloys, a sporty bodykit, sports suspension, a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 13-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sliding rear bench, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree parking camera. There are even nifty little door-edge protectors that pop out when you open the doors to stop your kids hitting other cars in the supermarket car park.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
