Despite the obvious efficiency of the system at low speeds, at higher speeds it starts to struggle. During a section of A-roads with inclines, fuel efficiency dropped to 48.5mpg - which isn’t disastrous by any stretch of the imagination but the use case for the Jogger Hybrid 155 is clearly centred on urban areas, where the car is also helped by excellent all-round visibility for the driver.

Aside from a distant hum when running purely on the battery, the Jogger is superbly refined at low speeds. Cause the petrol engine to burst into life by either mashing the throttle or going too quickly and that refinement is lost. The petrol engine’s clatter seems more intrusive than in the Hybrid 155 version of the Bigster SUV. You can even feel vibrations through the transmission tunnel and the car’s floor when you’ve got your foot down - which is often the case because the Jogger feels slower than its nine-second 0-62mph time.

The Hybrid 155 also has a new gearbox, a four-speed automatic for the petrol engine and a two-speed for the electric side of the system. Preferring to slur its gearchanges, it is smooth, and only occasionally do you feel a lurch on a downchange if you’re braking heavily.

Elsewhere the Jogger Hybrid 155 doesn’t feel particularly different from other Jogger variants we’ve driven. It might be almost 180kg heavier than the pure-petrol TCe, but it still contains its mass surprisingly well in the bends and the steering is more than communicative enough. The ride doesn’t exactly isolate you from the road surface and large thuds sometimes reverberate around the massive cabin with its lining of hard plastics, but it’s far from uncomfortable overall. We think that with all seven seats on board filled, the added weight might well help the Jogger cope with rough roads and undulations even better.

In line with Dacia’s ‘you do the maths’ slogan, the Hybrid 155 really has to appeal to the head (and the calculator) more than anything. It’s a shame the powertrain isn’t offered on the base Essential trim Jogger, instead there’s the £23,330 Expression and the £24,630 Extreme model that we tested - both costing £3,035 more than their equivalents with the TCe turbo petrol.

In the unlikely event the UK’s average for petrol doesn’t move from the 142.2p per litre it is right now, on fuel costs alone you’d have to drive over 96,200 miles in the Hybrid to recoup that extra outlay. However, the Hybrid does only emit 104g/km, meaning its first year tax rate is £390 instead of the £540 imposed on the TCe. While you’re making back your money, the Hybrid will provide a more relaxed driving experience - especially around town. For many this will be a reason in itself to choose the electrified powertrain.