Dacia Jogger vs Ford Tourneo Connect vs Toyota Proace City Verso: 7-seat family MPVs put to the test

In the realm of seven-seat family cars, there are two extremes to choose from. At the top end of the market are plush SUVs and MPVs, some powered by petrol, some plug-in hybrid and others fully electric, while at the budget end, there is a selection of van-based models to choose from.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, one car that bucks the formula is the Dacia Jogger. Mixing supermini and estate car DNA together has created an interesting alternative to the multi-seat family car norm. But how does the Jogger compare with the more conventional van-based MPV? To find out, we’ve lined up two models that will be a stern test for the Romanian family wagon.

The Toyota Proace City Verso has a tongue twister of a name and lots of interior space, while the Ford Tourneo Connect is even bigger in seven-seat guise. The question is whether the Jogger has the ability to overcome a relative lack of space compared with these two to justify its lower list price.

To further add to the mix, the Toyota is exclusively electric, while we’re testing the Ford in plug-in hybrid guise and the Dacia as a hybrid to see which makes the most sense for family duties.

Dacia Jogger

Model: Dacia Jogger 1.6 Hybrid Extreme Price: £18,970 Powertrain: 1.6-litre petrol hybrid, 2x electric-motors, 1.2kWh battery, 138bhp 0-62mph: 10.1 seconds Test efficiency: 50.2mpg EV range: N/A Annual VED: £195

The Dacia Jogger is a unique offering in the new-car market. Falling somewhere between a supermini and an estate car, it features plenty of tried-and-tested tech on board to keep costs down, making it the cheapest new seven-seater currently available.