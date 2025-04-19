Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

Dacia Jogger vs Ford Tourneo Connect vs Toyota Proace City Verso: 7-seat family MPVs put to the test

We put hybrid, PHEV and electric MPVs from Dacia, Toyota and Ford to the test to discover which makes the best seven-seat family car

By:Dean Gibson
19 Apr 2025
Dacia Jogger vs Toyota Proace City Verso vs Ford Tourneo Connect - group tracking shot 52

In the realm of seven-seat family cars, there are two extremes to choose from. At the top end of the market are plush SUVs and MPVs, some powered by petrol, some plug-in hybrid and others fully electric, while at the budget end, there is a selection of van-based models to choose from.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, one car that bucks the formula is the Dacia Jogger. Mixing supermini and estate car DNA together has created an interesting alternative to the multi-seat family car norm. But how does the Jogger compare with the more conventional van-based MPV? To find out, we’ve lined up two models that will be a stern test for the Romanian family wagon.

The Toyota Proace City Verso has a tongue twister of a name and lots of interior space, while the Ford Tourneo Connect is even bigger in seven-seat guise. The question is whether the Jogger has the ability to overcome a relative lack of space compared with these two to justify its lower list price.

To further add to the mix, the Toyota is exclusively electric, while we’re testing the Ford in plug-in hybrid guise and the Dacia as a hybrid to see which makes the most sense for family duties.

Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger - front tracking 52
Model:Dacia Jogger 1.6 Hybrid Extreme
Price:£18,970
Powertrain:1.6-litre petrol hybrid, 2x electric-motors, 1.2kWh battery, 138bhp
0-62mph:10.1 seconds
Test efficiency:50.2mpg
EV range:N/A
Annual VED:£195

The Dacia Jogger is a unique offering in the new-car market. Falling somewhere between a supermini and an estate car, it features plenty of tried-and-tested tech on board to keep costs down, making it the cheapest new seven-seater currently available.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Range Rover Evoque

2023 Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque

21,916 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £28,500
View Range Rover Evoque
Model 3

2021 Tesla

Model 3

30,193 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £18,800
View Model 3
Model 3

2023 Tesla

Model 3

55,994 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £18,000
View Model 3
CLA

2023 Mercedes

CLA

36,008 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £21,200
View CLA

We’ve used the top-spec Extreme model for our pictures, and for a mix of power sources we’ve lined up the Hybrid version. We want to see how it compares with its plug-in and all-electric rivals as everyday fuel-saving practical transport.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Tester’s notes

One appealing aspect of the Jogger is that it’s only as wide as a Dacia Sandero from behind the wheel, so feels like a supermini to drive. Some people might be more intimidated by larger van-derived people carriers because of their dimensions and boxy proportions, but with the Dacia there aren’t any issues like that to worry about.

This means the Jogger demands some compromises in terms of outright carrying capacity, but that is something many will put up with for a car that’s more manageable to drive.

Although the Jogger is built down to a budget, there are additions to the cabin that help it feel more upmarket than its low prices suggest. We particularly like the neoprene-style fabric inserts that are added to the seats, door armrests and dashtop of the Extreme model. 

It’s more interesting to the touch than regular fabric, and the wetsuit feel ties in with the lifestyle angle the top-spec model caters for. The surface is wipe-clean, too, which should make it useful for family life.

Toyota Proace City Verso

Toyota Proace City Verso - front tracking 52
Model:Toyota Proace City Verso 50kWh Icon Long
Price:£31,995
Powertrain:1x electric motor, 50kWh battery, 134bhp
0-62mph:11.2 seconds
Test efficiency:3.1 miles/kWh
EV range:213 miles
Annual VED:£195

The Verso badge has been used by Toyota on a number of MPV-style vehicles in the past – anyone remember the Yaris Verso? Today it’s worn by passenger versions of the Proace and Proace City vans.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

These models share their tech with the Stellantis group of brands, although Toyota is still a relatively small player in the commercial vehicle market in the UK. The range has been subject to a facelift in line with the Stellantis versions, and this includes upgraded battery technology.

Tester’s notes

There was once a time that saying a vehicle ‘drove like a van’ came with some negative undertones. However, the current crop of van-based MPVs share plenty with their passenger-carrying brethren. 

The Stellantis-sourced platform that the Toyota Proace City Verso Electric sits on is a conversion of the EMP2 architecture that was used by cars such as the last Peugeot 308 and Citroen C5 Aircross, and nobody could accuse either of those models of lacking in comfort or refinement.

In the past, van-based MPVs have been as basic as they come, with the same hard floors and wipe-down surfaces found in their commercial counterparts, where such materials are fitted in the name of hard-wearing practicality. 

However, there are more concessions to luxury on the Proace City Verso to help the Toyota fill the void left by traditional MPVs, with carpets used throughout and higher-grade fabrics fitted in important places.

Ford Tourneo Connect

Ford Tourneo Connect - front tracking 52
Model:Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 PHEV Grand Titanium
Price:£34,500
Powertrain:1.5-litre turbo petrol, 1x electric motor, 25.7kWh battery, 148bhp
0-62mph:TBC
Test efficiency:51.4mpg
EV range:71 miles
Annual VED:£195

As with the Proace City Verso, the Ford Tourneo Connect benefits from technology sharing, in this instance with the Volkswagen Caddy. It’s part of a larger tie-up between Ford and Volkswagen that has also brought us the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok pick-ups, as well as the Ford Transit Custom and Volkswagen Transporter vans.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Here the Tourneo Connect features lots of VW-sourced running gear under the skin and technology in the cabin. The question is whether it can deliver a good compromise between its rivals in PHEV guise?

Tester’s notes

The Ford Tourneo Connect provides a very fuss-free driving experience, and it handles pretty well for a family MPV. It’s based on the same platform as the Ford Puma SUV, so it has some Ford Fiesta DNA in there.

However, if you’re looking for a bit more fun from a practical wagon, then the Ford Tourneo Courier could be for you, and it’s an even more engaging model than the Connect. The Tourneo Courier is slightly smaller and is only available with a five-seat layout, though.

Being a boxy van-based MPV means that the Ford Tourneo Connect can’t really get away from a design that prioritises function over form. However, Active trim does at least try and spice things up a bit by adding some off road-inspired styling.

As with Active versions of the Fiesta, Focus and larger Transit Custom, the rugged additions and diamond-cut alloys play to the utilitarian nature of the Tourneo, making a highlight of it and giving the car an ‘outdoors adventure’ character.

Head-to-head

Dacia Jogger vs Toyota Proace City Verso vs Ford Tourneo Connect - group front static shot 52

On the road

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Somewhat surprisingly, it was the Toyota that delivered the most pleasurable driving experience. None of these cars is designed to be thrashed, and when taking things easy it was the settled ride and quiet refinement of the Verso that led the way. The Dacia was still pretty good, though, while the Ford was at its best when there was some charge in the hybrid system’s battery that helped to smooth out its power delivery.

Tech highlights

While Dacia makes a play on its simplicity, the Jogger in Extreme trim is actually very well equipped, with a kit list that largely matches that of the more costly Ford – and with a more user-friendly infotainment system. The only glaring omission from the Tourneo Connect is heated seats (a £180 option), but both models show the Toyota the way, because the Verso has a van-like level of standard kit without much luxury.

Price and running

Low list prices are a big draw for the Jogger, while the Hybrid version backs them up with fuel economy in the 50mpg range on test. The Ford’s PHEV powertrain needs to be charged to get the best fuel economy, otherwise you’re just lugging extra weight for no benefit. In the Toyota, the range is limited by the 50kWh battery, especially in cold weather, because a heat pump is only available with the top-spec model.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Practicality

Van-derived MPVs still lead the way for outright carrying capacity. The Ford is slightly larger than the Toyota here, so it can transport that little bit extra, while the sliding doors boost access in tight spots. Space in the rearmost seats is good, too. The Jogger, in comparison, is compromised a little, both for access and overall space, but if you take out the back seats, you’re left with a roomy five-seat family wagon.

Safety

There’s a five-star Euro NCAP rating for the Ford, and it leads the way for safety kit, which includes adaptive cruise and blind-spot monitoring. The Toyota earned a four-star score and has all of the essentials, but is short on some of the cutting-edge tech. While the Jogger received a one-star rating from the safety body, it’s not all bad news, with recent upgrades to its safety kit helping improve its safety credentials.

Ownership

All three cars have pretty ordinary warranty coverage as standard, but Dacia and Toyota offer extra cover if you book servicing at authorised dealers. For Dacia, its Zen package extends the car’s warranty by 12 months for up to seven years or 75,000 miles, whichever comes first. Toyota goes even further with its warranty coverage, with owners able to take advantage of 10 years or 100,000 miles of cover.

Verdict

Winner: Dacia Jogger

Dacia Jogger - rear tracking 52

It doesn’t quite have the versatility of its rivals here, because access to the rearmost seats is tricky and the space on offer is limited, but when you factor in the sheer value for money that the Jogger offers, it has a distinct advantage.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The hybrid powertrain is easy to get along with, performs well and delivers great fuel economy, while the cabin is roomy and tough enough to take on the challenges of family life.

Latest Dacia Jogger deals

Runner-up: Ford Tourneo Connect

Ford Tourneo Connect - rear tracking 52

If you’re looking to make the switch to a spacious family car that includes some electrification, but aren’t quite ready to make the leap to an EV, then the Tourneo Connect makes a good case for itself in PHEV guise.

The big caveat is one that applies to all plug-in hybrids: it makes most sense if you can charge it regularly. This boosts the car’s everyday driveability, while there’s enough of a performance advantage over the rest of the Tourneo Connect range to make it our choice.

Latest Ford Tourneo Connect deals

Third: Toyota Proace City Verso

Toyota Proace City Verso - rear tracking 52

The electric Proace City Verso is basic, but that means it offers no-nonsense urban transport that’s quiet, refined and can carry seven with ease. It’s smoother to drive than either rival here, while the folding seats are convenient for switching between cargo and passenger carrying.

The fact there are similar models from Citroen, Peugeot and Vauxhall doesn’t detract from the Toyota, because none of them can be had with a 10-year warranty.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Toyota Proace City Verso deals

Prices and spec:

 Dacia JoggerToyota Proace City VersoFord Tourneo Connect
Our choice1.6 Hybrid Extreme50kWh Icon Long1.5 PHEV Grand Titanium
Prices from/price of our choice£18,970/£24,305£31,995/£33,245£34,500/£38,350
Powertrain and performance   
Powertrain4cyl/1,598cc, 1x e-motor1x e-motor4cyl/1,498cc, 1x e-motor
Power/torque138bhp/349Nm134bhp/270Nm302bhp/N/A
TransmissionFour-speed auto/fwdSingle-speed auto/fwdSix-speed auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed10.1 seconds/104mph11.2 seconds/84mphTBC/112mph
Fuel tank/battery capacity50 litres/1.2kWhN/A/50kWh50 litres/25.7kWh
Official fuel economy57.6mpgN/A589.6mpg
Official electric rangeN/A213 miles71 miles
Test efficiency/range50.2mpg/552 miles3.1mi/kWh/155 miles51.4mpg/565 miles
Maximum chargingN/A100kW (0-80% in 30 mins)40kW (5-90% in 26 mins)
Dimensions   
Length/wheelbase4,547/2,898mm4,751/2,975mm4,853/2,970mm
Width/height1,848/1,691mm1,848/1,812mm1,855/1,856mm
Middle knee/head/elbow room580-790/990/1,410mm595-825/1,065/1,535mm595-820/1,110/1,650mm+
Rear headroom/elbow room690/895/1,240mm775/930/1,210mmN/A+
Boot space (7/5/2-seat mode)212/565*/2,085 litresN/A/806/1,538 litres446/N/A/3,105 litres
Boot length/width885/1,160mm1,375/1,210mm970/1,180mm+
Boot lip height635mm565mm560mm+
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,385/610/750kg1,847/593kg/N/A1,858/702/1,400kg
Turning circle11.7 metres11.9 metres12.1 metres
Costs/ownership   
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£11,553/60.9%£17,949/56.1%£17,112/49.6%
Depreciation£7,417£14,046£17,388
Insurance group/quote/VED16/£842/£19520/£986/£19516/£594/£195
Service cost£504 for 3yrs [£13.99 x36]£1,015 for 5yrs [£16.91 x 60]TBC
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£1,288/£2,577£199/£398£460/£920
Annual fuel cost (12k miles)£1,478£1,045£1,443
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/3yrs3yrs (60,000)/1yr3yrs (60,000)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer position22nd8th30th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars70/69/41/39/1 (2021)91/81/58/68/4 (2018, expired)84/82/69/79/5 (2021)
Equipment   
Metallic paint/wheel size£650/16 inches£680/16 inches£180-£720/17 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/rearRear/Design onlyFront & rear/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix points£300 (TCe only)/twoNo/two£300 (not PHEV)/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noDesign only/noYes/no
Leather/heated seatsNo/frontNo/noNo/£180 pack
Screen size/digital dashboard8 inches/3.5 inches10 inches/10 inches10 inches/10.25 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/noDesign only/noNo/Active only
USBs/wireless chargingTwo/noTwo/noFour/no
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yes (Extreme only)Yes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayExtreme only/noNo/noYes/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

Dacia Jogger: The Jogger comes with all the kit you need in top-spec trim. You can add a Sleep Pack (£1,815) that’s a box containing blackout blinds and a roll-out mattress, or the Plus version (£2,165) also throws in a tailgate tent.

Toyota Proace City Verso: If you want kit such as alloys, keyless entry and climate control, then your only option is to upgrade to Design trim. But this only comes as a five-seater, so you would have to weigh up if you can live without the seven-seat layout.

Ford Tourneo Connect: Heated front seats are available for a modest £180, or you can add ergonomic chairs with electric lumbar support for £720. If you don’t want a third row, it’s a no-cost option to turn the Grand Tourneo Connect into a five seater.

You can now buy a new car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,255Avg. savings £1,704 off RRP*Used from £7,295
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,415Avg. savings £5,568 off RRP*Used from £12,576
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820Avg. savings £4,640 off RRP*Used from £14,895
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £18,725Avg. savings £4,137 off RRP*Used from £15,496
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Citroen Holidays 2025 review: a cheaper and cheerful VW California campervan rival
Citroen Holidays - front

New Citroen Holidays 2025 review: a cheaper and cheerful VW California campervan rival

The new Citroen Holidays is the perfect option for those that want to camp on a budget
Road tests
15 Apr 2025
New Subaru Outback morphs into an SUV for Mk7 generation
Subaru Outback New York - front

New Subaru Outback morphs into an SUV for Mk7 generation

The boxer engine and off-road focus has been retained despite the Outback’s new SUV look
News
17 Apr 2025
You can run an electric car with nowhere at home to charge it, honest
Opinion - ease of EV ownership

You can run an electric car with nowhere at home to charge it, honest

Chris Rosamond explains why ultra-fast charging could convince you to make the switch to driving an EV
Opinion
17 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content