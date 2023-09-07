Ford Tourneo Connect review

Our opinion on the Ford Tourneo Connect

While the Ford Tourneo Connect is a lightly rehashed Volkswagen Caddy, that’s not a bad thing in our eyes. It means it’s based on one of the best platforms in the business, so it can maintain Ford’s tradition of building cars that are entertaining to drive, regardless of the class that they’re in.

Add to that a boxy, van-derived body, and the Tourneo Connect delivers a tempting slice of family motoring. There are five- or seven-seat options available with petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid drive, although if you want to go electric, you’ll need to look at the similar, but slightly smaller, Ford Tourneo Courier, which shares its platform with an even more entertaining passenger car, the Ford Puma.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid Body style Five-door, five- or seven-seat van-based MPV Powertrain 1.5-litre turbo petrol, front-wheel drive

1.5-litre turbo petrol, plus 1x electric motor, front-wheel drive

2.0-litre diesel, front-wheel drive Safety Five-star Euro NCAP (2021) Warranty Three years/60,000 miles

About the Ford Tourneo Connect

The Ford Tourneo Connect slots between the Courier and Custom in Ford’s van-based MPV line-up. The Tourneo name originated from the mid-Nineties, when the passenger-carrying version of the facelifted second-generation Transit arrived, and since then it has been used to signify all of Ford’s passenger vans, so the three models above sit alongside the Ford Transit Courier, Connect and Ford Transit Custom ranges – currently there’s just a Minibus version of the largest Transit.

While the Tourneo Courier and Custom are wholly Ford projects, the Connect version is the product of Ford and Volkswagen’s technical partnership that has also introduced VW-derived models such as the Ford Explorer and Ford Capri. The Tourneo Connect is based on the same platform and bodyshell as the VW Caddy small van, but it has been given a Ford nose that has similarities with the Ford Kuga family SUV.

The Tourneo Connect comes in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid guises, all of which are VW-derived powertrains, while there are Tourneo and Grand Tourneo variants on offer. The differences are that the Grand model has a longer wheelbase and seven seats inside.