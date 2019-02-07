Citroen Berlingo review

For company car drivers, the e-Berlingo’s the only real option if you want to cut your BIK bill; EVs are currently charged at 4 per cent, while the combustion versions are up above 30 per cent. An e-Berlingo Collection will cost a basic-rate taxpayer £259 for the 2026/2027 tax year, whereas the frugal 100hp diesel, despite having a lower P11d value, will set a basic-rate taxpayer back £1,669.

Depreciation

Due to their popularity, family SUVs and crossovers will retain more of their original value compared to MPVs like the Berlingo, though the depreciation shouldn’t be disastrous. Our latest expert data suggests the e-Berlingo should hold onto around 47 per cent of its list price after three years and 36,000 miles of ownership, and the petrol and diesels should retain 50 per cent come trade-in time.

That’s on par with the Dacia Jogger (49 per cent), and higher than the Peugeot e-Rifter (43 per cent) and Vauxhall Combo-e Life (38 to 40 per cent).

Interior, design & technology Van-based styling is quite characterful and the interior is sensibly designed

Pros Citroen’s done well to give what’s basically a van some visual appeal

Straightforward dash still has plenty of physical controls

Cabin trim feels built to last Cons Styling still doesn’t have the more superficial appeal of an SUV

Tech can’t match that of some similarly-priced cars

Hard plastics are still the order of the day

In typical Citroen fashion, the Berlingo takes a slightly quirky approach to its styling. The external ‘airbump’ panels not only break up the vast metal panels along the side, but bring the added bonus of protecting the paintwork from car park dings. Collection models are equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, while higher-spec Max versions come with larger 17-inch alloys. The double-decker headlights keep faithful to the current Citroen family look and colourful highlights add character to the boxy body that the Peugeot Rifter and Vauxhall Combo Life arguably lack.

Interior and dashboard design

Like the outside, much of the trio’s cabins are shared with one another. That means there’s a large, raised dashboard which houses the gear lever (or gear selector in automatic and electric models), and a simple layout which prioritises ergonomics and storage space over style. The Berlingo gets traditional dials, unlike the Rifter, which uses Peugeot’s i-Cockpit setup that places the dials above a small-diameter steering wheel.

Materials and build quality

Design and build quality have taken a significant leap forward over the previous-generation Berlingo, though those used to the squidgy plastics and damped switches of more conventional cars might still find it a little agricultural. However, while the plastics are hard, they do feel sturdy and more than capable of withstanding anything life as a family car might throw at it.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

All models are equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, introduced to replace the old eight-inch unit from the model’s debut, and while it’s still not at the cutting edge of infotainment, it’s quicker and easier to use than it used to be. Built-in navigation is optional only on the Max, and then as part of the Comfort & Tech option pack (£520, including keyless entry and start). In reality, most people will just use the navigation apps from their phones via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, both of which are standard across the range, as is a decade of over-the-air updates.