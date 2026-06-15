Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Citroen Berlingo MPV aims to be the perfect SUV antidote

The new Citroen Berlingo will be simple, spacious and stylish, and our exclusive image previews how it could look

By:Richard Ingram
15 Jun 2026
Citroen Berlingo - watermarked

Parent company Stellantis intends to maintain distance between its dedicated passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). The future Citroen Berlingo, therefore, will sit on a different platform, and pave the way for a whole family of small to mid-size vans for Citroen, Peugeot, Fiat and more.

“Berlingo and ELO – I think these are two different kinds of vehicle,” Citroen CEO Xavier Chardon told us. “In the past we had the Berlingo on one side, but we also had the Picasso family on the other. [Berlingo] is even more down to earth in terms of simplicity, and you need to have a much, much bigger boot.

“So we believe there is space for two different kinds of vehicle in our future line-up, especially as one is also derived from a van that we actually need in our line-up,” he said.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Separately, Andrew Cowell, Stellantis LCV head of design, told us: “Berlingo is becoming much more of an international product, and that’s where we have to evolve. The recipe is there; in the future it will become much more relevant; people will start to turn back to what the old Berlingo was all about; I think we’ll go back to those ideas.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Asked why Citroen thinks there’s room for a range of conventionally practical, boxy, van-derived MPVs when the entire market seems to be moving to SUVs, Cowell said: “The SUV is becoming difficult as a product in certain marketplaces; laws and regulations will push us in different directions.

“I think most people think they know what they want to do… As soon as they have kids, they switch. They become their parents. When you get to a certain age, you start to appreciate that cycle.”

Design-wise, we expect the next Berlingo’s shape and overall form to stick closely to the existing model’s, with an updated look to bring it in line with Citroen’s SUVs – as well as the production-ready ELO. This new look is reflected in our exclusive image.

Some things are non-negotiable. Items like the “front door graphic” have evolved over the various generations, while the “little kick on the D-pillar is always there”, Cowell said, adding: “These are little elements that get carried across that anchor it with the original.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The van, and its passenger variant, are very important for the firm: “We have 30 years of success with Berlingo, both on the MPV and LCV side, so we’d be foolish to stop this,” Chardon said.

“So we’ll continue; clearly you cannot fool customers that have trusted the model for 30 years, so you need to offer this versatility, the volume, the roominess. For me, it’s a car that is absolutely embedded in this ‘more for less’ [philosophy] that we want to expand.”

The Berlingo’s ability to transcend time – the Mk1 model was on sale for 12 years, while the second lasted a decade – means the Mk3 still has time left to run. The Mk4 version isn’t expected before 2030.

Again, a multi-fuel strategy is key to the car’s success: “There’s still a market for the diesel engine because of the torque; they’re carrying a lot of weight because of the way [customers] use it,” Cowell told us. “Then, if you want to go in and out of towns, they also require the electric version.

“So at the moment, with the rules we have, the multi-energy solution is much better,” he added.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best 7-seater cars to buy 2026
Best 7-seater cars - June 2026 update, header image

Best 7-seater cars to buy 2026

We pick the best seven-seater cars for family life across a wide range of price points
Best cars & vans
1 Jun 2026
New Citroen Berlingo Collection: 30th birthday edition gets special badges and extra kit
Citroen Berlingo Collection - front

New Citroen Berlingo Collection: 30th birthday edition gets special badges and extra kit

The Citroen Berlingo turns 30 this year, with its maker marking the occasion with a special ‘Collection’ trim level
News
31 May 2026
Best electric vans 2026
Best electric vans - header image, March 2026

Best electric vans 2026

We reveal the best electric vans to buy or lease in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
26 Mar 2026
Best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2026
Best MPVs - header image

Best people carriers and MPVs to buy 2026

These people carriers and MPVs are loaded with family-friendly features and acres of space
Best cars & vans
30 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New Mitsubishi L200 2026 review: promising return for pick-up favourite
Mitsubishi L200 - front

New Mitsubishi L200 2026 review: promising return for pick-up favourite

The Mitsubishi L200 is back and is arguably better than ever
Road tests
15 Jun 2026
New Morris JE mixes ultra-retro style with EV power and carbon fibre
New Morris JE electric van - front

New Morris JE mixes ultra-retro style with EV power and carbon fibre

Morris Commercial reveals the pilot production of the JE van will commence in 2027 with a 300-mile electric range
News
12 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: How about a fast and fully loaded VW ID.7 for a knockdown monthly price?
VW ID.7 GTX - front 3/4

Car Deal of the Day: How about a fast and fully loaded VW ID.7 for a knockdown monthly price?

Volkswagen’s flagship ID.7 is a lot of car for just £354 per month, making it our Deal of the Day for 13 June
News
13 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content