Verdict

With the H6, Haval proves that the Chinese are capable of building not only battery-powered vehicles, but also perfectly conventional, everyday cars. The results are the same, however: while the Haval might not have much prestige or offer an exciting drive, it’s almost impossible to ignore when it comes to price.

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All good things come in threes. That's why, after the quirky electric cars from Ora and plug-in hybrids from Wey, Great Wall Motor is now bringing us another brand: Haval. Well, possibly – because while Haval does sell the H6 SUV in some right-hand-drive markets, we’re yet to hear if it’ll join the firm’s first and as yet only offering here in the UK, the Jolion Pro Hybrid.

Instead of exotic designs and expensive electric technology, this relatively unknown brand primarily sells conventionally styled cars with standard technology – and at an incredibly low price. The best example of this is the H6. At 4.7 metres long, it's significantly larger than rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, which has a very similar, understated design – but the Chinese car starts at 31,999 Euros (around £27,000), making it barely any more expensive than a mid-spec Dacia Bigster.

It’s especially good value for those who decide quickly, because in Europe at least, there’s a huge 3,000 Euro introductory discount at launch. For that, you can certainly put up with the neighbours’ questioning looks and a few inquiries about the origins of your new ride – and hopefully gain some appreciation for such a calculated decision. While the car may not offer much in the way of image, it potentially offers more value for money than most of its competitors. And you don't have to make many compromises.