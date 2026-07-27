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New Haval H6 2026 review: impossible to ignore because it's so cheap

The Haval H6 is a family SUV for hatchback money - but does it deserve success in the UK market?

By:Thomas Geiger
27 Jul 2026
Haval H6 - front tracking15
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

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Verdict

With the H6, Haval proves that the Chinese are capable of building not only battery-powered vehicles, but also perfectly conventional, everyday cars. The results are the same, however: while the Haval might not have much prestige or offer an exciting drive, it’s almost impossible to ignore when it comes to price.

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All good things come in threes. That's why, after the quirky electric cars from Ora and plug-in hybrids from Wey, Great Wall Motor is now bringing us another brand: Haval. Well, possibly – because while Haval does sell the H6 SUV in some right-hand-drive markets, we’re yet to hear if it’ll join the firm’s first and as yet only offering here in the UK, the Jolion Pro Hybrid

Instead of exotic designs and expensive electric technology, this relatively unknown brand primarily sells conventionally styled cars with standard technology – and at an incredibly low price. The best example of this is the H6. At 4.7 metres long, it's significantly larger than rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, which has a very similar, understated design – but the Chinese car starts at 31,999 Euros (around £27,000), making it barely any more expensive than a mid-spec Dacia Bigster

It’s especially good value for those who decide quickly, because in Europe at least, there’s a huge 3,000 Euro introductory discount at launch. For that, you can certainly put up with the neighbours’ questioning looks and a few inquiries about the origins of your new ride – and hopefully gain some appreciation for such a calculated decision. While the car may not offer much in the way of image, it potentially offers more value for money than most of its competitors. And you don't have to make many compromises. 

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Inside, there’s loads of space thanks to the 2.74-metre wheelbase and the boot capacity of 560 litres will meet the needs of most families – although the Bigster beats it in this area, with 612 litres. There’s even something of a premium feel in the Haval: the materials are high in quality, there's sparkle and shine everywhere, and the list of extras and driver-assistance systems is almost as long as the Great Wall of China. 

Thomas Geiger driving the Haval H6

Electrically adjustable front seats, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel are standard fit, as are the smart key and the infotainment system. Even the entry-level model features an animation on the central display that provides a transparent view of the vehicle and any obstacles while manoeuvring. The H6 can also automatically reverse the last 50 metres of any manoeuvre, if you want. In the top-of-the-line model, the Haval also includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, climate-controlled charging pads, and even a head-up display. 

Above all, however, the company has opted for a sophisticated powertrain. For low fuel bills and a clear conscience over CO2 emissions, the H6 is available exclusively as a hybrid. It combines a 148bhp petrol engine with a 175bhp electric motor, resulting in a system output of 240bhp and maximum torque of 530Nm. The electric motor is powered by a 1.67kWh battery, which is sufficient for short electric journeys and also gives the combustion engine a bit of extra punch low in the rev range. The 0 to 62mph time of 8.3 seconds is perfectly adequate too.

Official fuel consumption is rated at 47.8mpg, which isn’t bad, but is quite a way off the 58mpg served up in the Dacia Bigster Hybrid 155. The Haval’s two power sources work well together, and the transitions between driving modes are handled smoothly by a new two-speed transmission. The chassis could benefit from some fine tuning, though. The brakes offer little feedback, the steering feels rather indirect, and the suspension is a bit too soft. However, this is unlikely to bother less demanding drivers – the H6 gets its occupants to their destination with composure and ease. 

Model:Haval H6
Price:34,690 Euros (about £29,500)
Powertrain:Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol + 1x e-motor
Power/torque:240bhp/530Nm
Transmission:Two-speed auto, front-wheel drive
0-62mph:8.3 seconds
Top speed:108mph
Economy:47.8mpg
Size (L/W/H):4,703/1,882/1,730mm
On sale:Now (in Europe)

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