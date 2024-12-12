New Haval Jolion Pro hybrid SUV set to take on the Nissan Qashqai in 2025

Chinese automotive giant Great Wall Motors (GWM) is taking a swing at the Nissan Qashqai and MG ZS with the Haval Jolion Pro. This hybrid family SUV will be introduced in the UK early next year, and sold alongside the Ora 03 electric supermini.

What’s this got to do with the EV formerly known as the Ora Funky Cat? Well, Haval and Ora are two of the five sub-brands owned by GWM. Ora arrived in the UK in 2022 and now has 40 retailers dotted around the country.

All of these locations will soon be re-branded from GWM Ora to simply GWM, because they will be offering Ora, Havel and potentially other models from the conglomerate’s assortment of brands in the future, all under one roof.

The Haval Jolion Pro has been around since 2021 in China, where it’s called the Haval Chitu, and was launched this year in other markets such as South Africa and Australia. It measures 4,470mm long and is about the same size overall as the Qashqai and ZS.

Its full-hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and one electric motor. Combined power output is rated at 188bhp and claimed fuel economy in other markets is 55mpg.

Inside, the Jolion Pro will feature a 12,3-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a seven-inch digital instrument panel. Other luxuries such as a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and 360-degree camera system are likely to be offered as well.

However, full UK specifications haven’t been announced yet and neither has any pricing information. We expect the Haval Jolion Pro will start from less than £30,000, because that would allow it undercut the Nissan Qashqai, which currently costs from £30,000.

Also the Jaecoo 7, another newcomer from a Chinese brand hoping to crack the UK market, has just gone on sale with a price tag starting at £29,435. But we doubt the Jolion Pro will be able to match the £21,995 cost of the MG ZS Hybrid+.

