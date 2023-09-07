Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

GWM Ora 03 review: funky electric car with a top-notch safety rating

Cute retro looks and lots of safety kit help the GWM Ora 03 stand out from rival electric vehicles

by: Max Adams, Alex Ingram
15 Mar 2024
GWM Ora Funky Cat - front tracking22
Overall Auto Express Rating

3.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£31,995 to £34,995
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Strong Euro NCAP safety rating
  • Well equipped
  • Plenty of rear legroom
  • Small boot
  • Not as efficient as rivals
  • Rivals have quicker recharge times
Find your Ora 03
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Hassle-free way to a brand new car
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
9/10 sellers got the price they expected
Advertisement

The GWM Ora 03 (formally known as the Ora Funky Cat) is a small electric car aimed to challenge the likes of the BYD Dolphin and MG4. It’s pricier than the MG, but it’s being marketed as a more luxurious EV loaded with safety and convenience features.

Like the popular MG4, interior quality could be better, and while it does come in five-door form, the practicality of the 03 is hampered by a small boot. The 03 isn’t all that much fun to drive, with a fidgety ride and uninvolving steering. It is very safe according to Euro NCAP, though, so it should be a reassuring place to put your children. And they’ll probably like its cute looks.

About the GWM Ora 03

Making any new car stand out against more established competition is hard, especially when launched by a new-to-market brand trying to secure a foothold in the industry. But it’s fair to say that the GWM Ora Funky Cat caught its fair share of attention just from its name alone. Well, you might have said that, but its rather odd name has now been consigned to the bin, with the tamer title of 03 now being applied to the smallest GWM Ora model. But without an attention-grabbing moniker, what’s left to make you take notice of the 03 over the popular MG4?

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
Road tests

To most UK buyers, the car manufacturer GWM Ora will seem unfamiliar. It is, in fact, a sub-brand of Great Wall Motors (hence the GWM part of GWM Ora), the company that brought us the Great Wall Steed pick-up truck back in 2013. Since then, it has diversified from simply being a leading manufacturer of pick-up trucks and SUVs in China to include Ora, a specialist in making only fully electric cars.

The 03 (also known as the Ora Good Cat in other markets) is GWM Ora’s debut model in the UK. It’s a five-door, five-seat small electric car that looks set to challenge the likes of the BYD Dolphin, MG4, and MINI Electric.

Along with a change of name, the 03 is now available in different trim and battery sizes. The First Edition has now become the entry-level Pure+, with the price of just under £32,000 remaining the same. A pricier Pro+ has been added as the top-of-the-range 03 model for around £35,000.

GWM Ora 03 - rear tracking22

The battery capacity ranges from 48kWh (45.4kWh useable) for the Pure+ to 63kWh (59.3kWh useable) for the Pro+ and, therefore, the range increases from 193 miles up to 261 miles. However, these driving range figures are still below what an equivalent MG4 can achieve.

At least you get plenty of standard equipment for your money, because even the base 03 Pure+ comes with 18-inch alloys, electric front seats, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera system, rear parking sensors, and wireless phone charging. Stepping up to Pro+ adds heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats, front parking sensors, plus an auto park system and an electric tailgate.

A more sporty GT variant is said to be coming later, but no details have been given yet. We’ll update this review when we know more about it.

Frequently Asked Questions
The GWM Ora 03’s standout looks, pleasant to-look-at interior, strong safety and high equipment list help, but the poor driving experience, annoying autonomous tech and small boot mean cheaper EV rivals are a better bet.
Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingElectric motor, drive and performance
In this review
Max Adams
Online Reviews Editor

Max looks after the reviews on the Auto Express website. He’s been a motoring journalist since 2017 and has written for Autocar, What Car?, Piston Heads, DrivingElectric, Carbuyer, Electrifying, and Good Motoring Magazine.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More on 03

Car Deal of the Day: GWM ORA 03 is EV versatility for just £125 a month
GWM Ora 03 - front static
News
9 Feb 2024

Car Deal of the Day: GWM ORA 03 is EV versatility for just £125 a month

The GWM ORA 03 is a capable little EV and at this bargain price it had to be our Deal of the Day for 9 February
Deal of the Day: all-electric GWM ORA 03 catches the eye at £228 per month
GWM Ora 03 - front cornering
News
15 Jan 2024

Deal of the Day: all-electric GWM ORA 03 catches the eye at £228 per month

The GWM ORA 03 comes with the technology to back up the bold styling, making it our Deal of the Day for 15 January
GWM Ora Funky Cat loses some soul with Ora 03 rebrand
GWM Ora Funky Cat - front
News
21 Nov 2023

GWM Ora Funky Cat loses some soul with Ora 03 rebrand

The Great Wall Motor company is giving the Funky Cat a rebrand for 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement
Deal of the day: Ora Funky Cat family-sized EV for less than £190 per month
GWM Ora Funky Cat - front cornering
News
10 Oct 2023

Deal of the day: Ora Funky Cat family-sized EV for less than £190 per month

Get past the name and the GWM Ora Funky Cat can offer a great, affordable way into an EV – especially at less than £190 per month
New Ora Funky Cat First Edition+ ups range and price
Ora Funky Cat First Edition+ - front
News
2 Oct 2023

New Ora Funky Cat First Edition+ ups range and price

Just 50 examples of the Ora Funky Cat First Edition+ will come to the UK, with a bigger battery and extra kit
Ora Funky Cat vs MG4: 2023 twin test review
Ora Funky Cat and MG4 - front tracking
Car group tests
21 Jan 2023

Ora Funky Cat vs MG4: 2023 twin test review

The GWM Ora Funky Cat blends electric drive and stand-out style in a value package. Can it beat the MG4?
New GWM Ora Funky Cat 2022 review
GWM Ora Funky Cat - front
Road tests
16 Nov 2022

New GWM Ora Funky Cat 2022 review

The Funky Cat is the GWM Ora’s first electric car for the UK and arrives with a 193-mile range
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content