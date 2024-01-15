Deal of the Day: all-electric GWM ORA 03 catches the eye at £228 per month

The ORA 03 was formerly known as the Funky Cat but Great Wall Motors (GWM) swifty renamed it after seeing the Funky Cat wasn’t quite landing on its feet here in the UK. Regardless of what it’s called, it’s a compelling entry into the all-electric supermini sector and looks better than ever thanks to these finance offers direct from GWM.

Relaunching the ‘First Edition’ and ‘First Edition+’ variants as Pure+ and Pro+, GWM is making the ORA 03 available from just £228 per month. The Pure+ Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance deal requires a deposit of £9,125 and then £228 payments over 24 months. GWM also offers zero per cent APR and a generous mileage limit of 8,000 miles per year.

In Pure+ guise, the GWM ORA 03 comes with a 48kWh battery for up to 198 miles of electric range. 169bhp and 250Nm of torque means it can manage a 0-62mph time of 8.3 seconds. It might be the cheapest ORA 03 but the Pure+ is packed with equipment including adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, turning assist, lane keep assist, keyless entry and twin 10.25-inch screens on the dash.

The Pro+ is offered on a very similar finance deal for £298 per month, the extra money getting you a larger 63kWh battery for up to 261 miles of range. The Pro+ also has metallic paint as standard along with a panoramic roof, automatic parking and reversing assist, an electric boot lid with gesture control and heated and ventilated seats with massage function.

The ORA 03 has one of the most distinctive looks in the small EV world. If you’re looking to stand out from the crowd, the retro-inspired front lights and the wacky rear lights that merge into the rear window will certainly help.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here to get the GWM ORA 03 deal take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...