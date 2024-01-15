Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Deal of the Day: all-electric GWM ORA 03 catches the eye at £228 per month

The GWM ORA 03 comes with the technology to back up the bold styling, making it our Deal of the Day for 15 January

by: Alastair Crooks
15 Jan 2024
GWM Ora Funky Cat - front tracking

The ORA 03 was formerly known as the Funky Cat but Great Wall Motors (GWM) swifty renamed it after seeing the Funky Cat wasn’t quite landing on its feet here in the UK. Regardless of what it’s called, it’s a compelling entry into the all-electric supermini sector and looks better than ever thanks to these finance offers direct from GWM

Relaunching the ‘First Edition’ and ‘First Edition+’ variants as Pure+ and Pro+, GWM is making the ORA 03 available from just £228 per month. The Pure+ Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance deal requires a deposit of £9,125 and then £228 payments over 24 months. GWM also offers zero per cent APR and a generous mileage limit of 8,000 miles per year. 

In Pure+ guise, the GWM ORA 03 comes with a 48kWh battery for up to 198 miles of electric range. 169bhp and 250Nm of torque means it can manage a 0-62mph time of 8.3 seconds. It might be the cheapest ORA 03 but the Pure+ is packed with equipment including adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, turning assist, lane keep assist, keyless entry and twin 10.25-inch screens on the dash. 

The Pro+ is offered on a very similar finance deal for £298 per month, the extra money getting you a larger 63kWh battery for up to 261 miles of range. The Pro+ also has metallic paint as standard along with a panoramic roof, automatic parking and reversing assist, an electric boot lid with gesture control and heated and ventilated seats with massage function. 

The ORA 03 has one of the most distinctive looks in the small EV world. If you’re looking to stand out from the crowd, the retro-inspired front lights and the wacky rear lights that merge into the rear window will certainly help. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here to get the GWM ORA 03 deal take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Deal of the Day: Grab the stylish Jeep Renegade for just £196 per month
Jeep Renegade - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Grab the stylish Jeep Renegade for just £196 per month

With chunky off-road looks and plenty of equipment, the Jeep Renegade is a compact SUV with bags of charm - making it our Deal of the Day for 12 Janua…
12 Jan 2024
Best car leasing deals 2024
Best car leasing deals header - January 2024
Best cars & vans

Best car leasing deals 2024

Car leasing can be a cheaper alternative to other kinds of car finance deal and help get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Here are some gre…
11 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: Buy an updated 2024 Polestar 2, get a free home charger
Polestar 2 - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Buy an updated 2024 Polestar 2, get a free home charger

Polestar is offering a free Ohme charger to anyone buying a Polestar 2 - making it our Deal of the Day for 11 January
11 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: sensational Alpine A110 coupe offered with 0% APR
Alpine A110 S - front
News

Deal of the Day: sensational Alpine A110 coupe offered with 0% APR

Seriously fun to drive and now even more accessible with a 0% APR makes Alpine's A110 our Deal of the Day for 10 January
10 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Land Rover insurance problems mount as owners are refused in-house cover
Range Rover Velar - full front
News

Land Rover insurance problems mount as owners are refused in-house cover

Land Rover’s insurance scheme has recently been relaunched, but some customers are being refused cover
10 Jan 2024
New 2024 Toyota GR Yaris: quicker shifts and more power for homologation special reboot
Toyota GR Yaris 2024 - front
News

New 2024 Toyota GR Yaris: quicker shifts and more power for homologation special reboot

Toyota’s GR Yaris has been given a thorough overhaul, with more power, more focus and a new gearbox
12 Jan 2024
New Porsche Macan EV: range, specs, interior and 2024 reveal date
Porsche Macan EV prototype
News

New Porsche Macan EV: range, specs, interior and 2024 reveal date

Porsche’s first electric SUV will produce more than 600bhp in certain forms, but will be sold alongside the old petrol-powered Macan in the UK for a t…
15 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content