Car Deal of the Day: Astra la vista baby! Vauxhall’s stalwart hatch is only £183 per month

Sweet-driving family hatch

Just £183 per month

Low fuel and insurance costs

It can feel like SUVs are monopolising all the attention of car manufacturers and buyers just now, but there’s still an important role for the traditional family hatchback to play, as evidenced by the latest Vauxhall Astra.

A bona fide household name, the Astra has probably never been better than in its current eighth-generation form. With the ranks of direct competitors thinning and its arch rival, the Ford Focus, about to depart the scene, the Astra looks like a compelling option. Even more so when Carwow Leasey is offering a GS model for £183 per month on the Auto Express Find a Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year lease deal requires a £2,492 initial outlay and then 24 payments of £183 per month. The annual limit is set at 5,000 miles, so higher mileage drivers will probably want to extend that, and 8,000 miles will be an extra £21 per month.

The deal is for an Astra five-door hatch with the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that props up the range. The 128bhp unit has plenty of performance for the kind of use cases this family car is likely to encounter with a 9.7-second 0-62mph time and a 130mph top speed. Better is the 50.4mpg official combined fuel economy figure and group 19 insurance, which should also help to keep costs under control.