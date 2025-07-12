Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Car Deal of the Day: Astra la vista baby! Vauxhall’s stalwart hatch is only £183 per month

The Vauxhall Astra family hatchback is often unfairly overlooked, but it really shouldn’t be at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 July

By:Steve Walker
12 Jul 2025
Vauxhall Astra UK - front cornering
  • Sweet-driving family hatch
  •  Just £183 per month
  •  Low fuel and insurance costs

It can feel like SUVs are monopolising all the attention of car manufacturers and buyers just now, but there’s still an important role for the traditional family hatchback to play, as evidenced by the latest Vauxhall Astra

A bona fide household name, the Astra has probably never been better than in its current eighth-generation form. With the ranks of direct competitors thinning and its arch rival, the Ford Focus, about to depart the scene, the Astra looks like a compelling option. Even more so when Carwow Leasey is offering a GS model for £183 per month on the Auto Express Find a Car service

This two-year lease deal requires a £2,492 initial outlay and then 24 payments of £183 per month. The annual limit is set at 5,000 miles, so higher mileage drivers will probably want to extend that, and 8,000 miles will be an extra £21 per month. 

The deal is for an Astra five-door hatch with the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that props up the range. The 128bhp unit has plenty of performance for the kind of use cases this family car is likely to encounter with a 9.7-second 0-62mph time and a 130mph top speed. Better is the 50.4mpg official combined fuel economy figure and group 19 insurance, which should also help to keep costs under control. 

GS trim gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with high beam assist, sports seats, keyless entry, keyless start, dual-zone climate control and Vauxhall’s Pure Panel Pro 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There’s also a wireless charging pad for your phone and parking assist with a 180-degree camera. 

The Astra is a sharp-looking hatch with the brand’s latest angular design treatment very much in evidence. It also drives sweetly, responding to steering inputs and remaining composed through direction changes – the lower-riding hatchback configuration helps here, compared to taller SUVs of the same size. 

Vauxhall Astra UK - dash

Rear legroom could be better, so that’s something to look out for if you plan on carrying adults, but the boot is a generous 422 litres. The cabin isn’t as flashy as some of the alternatives in terms of the design and the materials used but it’s neatly laid out, there are physical buttons to support the touchscreen and storage space is pretty good. 

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Astra leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Astra page.

Check out the Vauxhall Astra deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
