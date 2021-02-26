Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car deals: get the best price on your next car

Looking for a great deal on a brilliant new or used car? Our car deals pages can help...

by: Auto Express
12 Jun 2024
car dealer

If you’re approaching the business end of the car buying process your thoughts will be focusing-in on the little matter of money. The car we want and the budget we have are not always compatible but if you do the proper research and drive a hard bargain, miracles can happen.

On the pages below, we’ve done the research part for you, trawling all the major sectors of the market with a whole range or budgets in mind to find the best ways for you to spend your cash. 

We’ve got the best car deals of the moment with PCP finance offers including 0% APR and large deposit contributions in many cases. You’ll also find our pick of today’s leasing market and our car recommendations for every type of budget from under £1,000 upwards.

Car deals 

Click the links below for our best car deals content...

New car finance deals for your budget

We’ve picked the best cars at the best monthly finance rates for all budgets, check them out...

Used cars for your budget

If you know what you’ve got to spend on a car, we can tell you the best way to spend it...

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: sharp-suited Alfa Romeo Tonale from £271 a month
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sharp-suited Alfa Romeo Tonale from £271 a month

Our Deal of the Day selection for 11 June is an ideal pick for those who want a hi-tech, fashionable and capable SUV
11 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month
Cupra Leon - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 10 June is a very affordable offer on Cupra’s fun to drive family hatchback
10 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway for the same money as a standard Sandero
Dacia Sandero Stepway - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: rugged Dacia Sandero Stepway for the same money as a standard Sandero

Our Car Deal of the Day for 7 June is a new limited-time finance offer for Dacia’s jacked-up supermini
7 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq SUV is £327 per month and fit for all the family
New Skoda Kodiaq - front static with the boot open
News

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kodiaq SUV is £327 per month and fit for all the family

Our reigning Large SUV of the Year is our Car Deal of the Day for 6 June
6 Jun 2024

