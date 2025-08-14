Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Tavascan's head-turning looks for £295 a month

The Cupra Tavascan has a distinctive design but doesn’t cost the earth. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 14

By:George Armitage
14 Aug 2025
Cupra Tavascan – front cornering, left
  • Distinctive looks; fun to drive
  • Strong equipment levels; 353-mile range
  • Just £294.90 a month 

Cupra may have a privileged position within the Volkswagen Group and build premium performance models, but don't go thinking that you'll be paying through the nose to have one. 

Our Deal of the Day goes to show you can have the stylish and upmarket Cupra Tavascan for less than its more restrained sister, the Volkswagen ID.5. And yet, judging by the Cupra's design and standard equipment list, you really wouldn't know that you'd bagged the cheaper model.

Leasing Options is offering the Tavascan for a smidgen under £295 a month right now – some £15 cheaper than the ID.5. Naturally, there's an initial payment to sort first, and here it's £3,888.79. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can get 8,000 a year for just under £21 extra a month. 

You only get V1 trim with this deal, but remember Cupra is a premium offering, so the entry-level spec is no hardship. 

As standard, there are 19-inch alloys, LED headlights with 'signature' daytime running lights, a distinctive full-width rear LED lightbar and illuminated Cupra badge, puddle lamps that project the Cupra logo, a hands-free electric tailgate, a massive 15-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav and ChatGPT, a wireless phone charger, heated steering wheel, bucket front seats… the list goes on. 

There are two powertrain options with the Tavascan – rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive. Here, it's the former, so that means a 77kWh battery connected to a 282bhp motor. 

It's a quick car, capable of the 0-62mph sprint in 6.8 seconds. It's also quite engaging and feels noticeably sharper than its ID.5 sibling. The only real black mark is a brake pedal that feels a tad wooly, but you can say the same for a lot of the Cupra’s rivals. 

Cupra Tavascan – dashboard

The company claims 353 miles of range from the 77kWh battery pack, with efficiency coming to 4.1 miles per kWh. In our tests, we found that to be a little optimistic, but you should still get around 300 miles, and 135kW maximum DC charging means a 10-80 per cent top-up should take less than 30 mins.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Tavascan leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Tavascan page.

Deals on Cupra Tavascan rivals

Volkswagen Id.5

Volkswagen Id.5

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.5Cash £37,073Avg. savings £4,359
New Volkswagen Id.5

Configure now

Ford Capri

Ford Capri

New in-stock Ford CapriCash £37,759Avg. savings £4,421
New Ford Capri

Configure now

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £35,736Avg. savings £4,257
New KIA EV6

Configure now

Check out the Cupra Tavascan deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

