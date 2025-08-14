Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Tavascan's head-turning looks for £295 a month

Distinctive looks; fun to drive

Strong equipment levels; 353-mile range

Just £294.90 a month

Cupra may have a privileged position within the Volkswagen Group and build premium performance models, but don't go thinking that you'll be paying through the nose to have one.

Our Deal of the Day goes to show you can have the stylish and upmarket Cupra Tavascan for less than its more restrained sister, the Volkswagen ID.5. And yet, judging by the Cupra's design and standard equipment list, you really wouldn't know that you'd bagged the cheaper model.

Leasing Options is offering the Tavascan for a smidgen under £295 a month right now – some £15 cheaper than the ID.5. Naturally, there's an initial payment to sort first, and here it's £3,888.79. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can get 8,000 a year for just under £21 extra a month.

You only get V1 trim with this deal, but remember Cupra is a premium offering, so the entry-level spec is no hardship.

As standard, there are 19-inch alloys, LED headlights with 'signature' daytime running lights, a distinctive full-width rear LED lightbar and illuminated Cupra badge, puddle lamps that project the Cupra logo, a hands-free electric tailgate, a massive 15-inch central touchscreen with sat-nav and ChatGPT, a wireless phone charger, heated steering wheel, bucket front seats… the list goes on.