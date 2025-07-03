Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS at under £180 a month is a real wallet-pleaser

There’s nothing fancy about the MG ZS, but that’s its charm. It’s also unbelievably cheap right now, and is our Deal of the Day for December 23.

By:Ryan Birch
23 Dec 2025
MG ZS - front cornering
  • Top-spec Trophy model
  • Efficient hybrid – over 55mpg
  • Just £179.70 a month

The MG ZS is not a car that will stop passers-by in their tracks. It won't win awards for being cool, either, but who cares when it can transport the family safely and efficiently for less than £180 a month?

Advertisement - Article continues below

That's right – through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIPGateway is offering this small hybrid SUV for a minuscule £179.70 a month. It's an absolute bargain.

All that's needed to get things off the ground is £2,506.39 to be laid down as an initial payment. This deal is for two years and has a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, but for an extra £10.55 – plus a small £126.58 increase in the initial payment – this can be raised to 8,000 a year.

The ZS is MG's rival to other baby SUVs including the Ford Puma and Hyundai Kona, but undercuts them by a chunky margin. The money-saving continues, too, because this deal is for the hybrid model, which has the potential to slash your running costs. MG claims over 55mpg combined fuel consumption. 

MG ZS - dashboard

Under the bonnet lies a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a little 1.83kWh battery pack and an electric motor. It's actually quite a potent e-motor, which develops 134bhp on its own. In total, the ZS packs a pretty mighty 193bhp, giving a 0-62mph acceleration time of 8.7 seconds.

With this deal, you'll be taking the keys to the top-spec Trophy model, which gets a 360-degree parking camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, privacy glass, and artificial leather upholstery. This is on top of the entry-level SE's 12.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

There's nothing special about the way the MG drives, but it zips along nicely, sipping fuel, and feels safe and composed. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG ZS leasing offers from leading providers on our MG ZS page

Deals on MG ZS rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £22,513Avg. savings £8,206
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New in-stock Dacia DusterCash £22,324Avg. savings £1,231
New Dacia Duster

Configure now

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,495Avg. savings £2,371
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Check out the MG ZS deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month
Smart 1 Brabus - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month

The Smart #1 Brabus usefully combines potent power with high levels of practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 22.
News
22 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid - front profile

Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month

It’s been less than a month since the refreshed Aygo X went on sale, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 21 December
News
21 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: drive home for Christmas in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for only £310 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: drive home for Christmas in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for only £310 a month

Dramatically styled, hi-tech EV is a real bargain at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 20
News
20 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift

This is probably the cheapest the Peugeot 3008 has been all year. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for December 19.
News
19 Dec 2025

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta shaping up for its gigantic 2028 comeback
Ford Fiesta render Avarvarii

New Ford Fiesta shaping up for its gigantic 2028 comeback

Ford’s passenger-car business will get a new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
News
21 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift
Peugeot E-3008 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The posh Peugeot 3008 for £210 a month is a perfect Christmas gift

This is probably the cheapest the Peugeot 3008 has been all year. No wonder it’s our Deal of the Day for December 19.
News
19 Dec 2025
Groundbreaking new Jaguar GT: huge price, power and plans for the 4-door EV revealed
Jaguar E GT Avarvarii

Groundbreaking new Jaguar GT: huge price, power and plans for the 4-door EV revealed

Jaguar boss Rawdon Glover gives Auto Express the very latest on 2026’s most keenly anticipated car: the Jaguar four-door GT
News
19 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content