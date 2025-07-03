Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS at under £180 a month is a real wallet-pleaser

Top-spec Trophy model

The MG ZS is not a car that will stop passers-by in their tracks. It won't win awards for being cool, either, but who cares when it can transport the family safely and efficiently for less than £180 a month?

That's right – through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIPGateway is offering this small hybrid SUV for a minuscule £179.70 a month. It's an absolute bargain.

All that's needed to get things off the ground is £2,506.39 to be laid down as an initial payment. This deal is for two years and has a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, but for an extra £10.55 – plus a small £126.58 increase in the initial payment – this can be raised to 8,000 a year.

The ZS is MG's rival to other baby SUVs including the Ford Puma and Hyundai Kona, but undercuts them by a chunky margin. The money-saving continues, too, because this deal is for the hybrid model, which has the potential to slash your running costs. MG claims over 55mpg combined fuel consumption.

Under the bonnet lies a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a little 1.83kWh battery pack and an electric motor. It's actually quite a potent e-motor, which develops 134bhp on its own. In total, the ZS packs a pretty mighty 193bhp, giving a 0-62mph acceleration time of 8.7 seconds.

With this deal, you'll be taking the keys to the top-spec Trophy model, which gets a 360-degree parking camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, privacy glass, and artificial leather upholstery. This is on top of the entry-level SE's 12.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

There's nothing special about the way the MG drives, but it zips along nicely, sipping fuel, and feels safe and composed.

