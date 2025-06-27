Car Deal of the Day: Genesis GV70 is posh and left-field SUV for just £389 a month

Posh looks and plush interior feel

300bhp 2.5-litre petrol; Luxury trim

Only £389.10 a month

With so many new brands arriving on the UK scene in the past 18 months, you might dismiss Genesis as yet another challenger, but you'd be wrong.

Hyundai's premium division has been trying to mix it in the badge-obsessed world of Audi, BMW and Mercedes for the past few years, and the GV70 is one of its best offerings. The good news is that thanks to its relative obscurity, the Genesis GV70 is currently looking very attractive on the leasing market.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, car dealer Evans Halshaw is offering the posh SUV for just £389.10 a month right now.

To get this agreement under way, all you need to do is to lay down £4,909.18 as an initial payment – that's a 12-month lump sum, while nine months comes in at £4,070.19 with monthly payments at £425.58. Both are good value in our book.

You'll be limited to 5,000 miles a year with the 12-month initial payment deal. However, this can be revised up to 8,000 for just £20 extra a month, which might be the preferred option for many potential customers.