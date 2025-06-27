Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Genesis GV70 is posh and left-field SUV for just £389 a month

The GV70 really stands out from the usual premium SUV competition. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 March.

By:George Armitage
11 Mar 2026
Genesis GV70 - cornering
  • Posh looks and plush interior feel
  • 300bhp 2.5-litre petrol; Luxury trim 
  • Only £389.10 a month

With so many new brands arriving on the UK scene in the past 18 months, you might dismiss Genesis as yet another challenger, but you'd be wrong. 

Hyundai's premium division has been trying to mix it in the badge-obsessed world of Audi, BMW and Mercedes for the past few years, and the GV70 is one of its best offerings. The good news is that thanks to its relative obscurity, the Genesis GV70 is currently looking very attractive on the leasing market. 

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, car dealer Evans Halshaw is offering the posh SUV for just £389.10 a month right now. 

To get this agreement under way, all you need to do is to lay down £4,909.18 as an initial payment – that's a 12-month lump sum, while nine months comes in at £4,070.19 with monthly payments at £425.58. Both are good value in our book.

You'll be limited to 5,000 miles a year with the 12-month initial payment deal. However, this can be revised up to 8,000 for just £20 extra a month, which might be the preferred option for many potential customers. 

While it aims to compete with the traditional German competition of Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC, the GV70 strikes a different pose. It really does stand out thanks to a beautifully distinctive design that has enough Bentley cues to turn heads. 

This deal gets you the mid-level Luxury model. As its name suggests, you get the high life, with leather upholstery, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, 21-inch wheels, ambient lighting, and a 14.5-inch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity. 

Under the long bonnet lies a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. It's a potent thing, with 300bhp and 422Nm of torque available; four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox come as standard, too.

The GV70 is a nice car to drive – not as sporty as BMW X3, but on par with the GLC and Volvo XC60 for comfort and refinement.     

Genesis GV70 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Genesis GV70 leasing offers from leading providers on our Genesis GV70 page.

Check out the Genesis GV70 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

