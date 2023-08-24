Mercedes GLC review

Our opinion on the Mercedes GLC

If you’re looking for a luxurious family SUV, then the Mercedes GLC is worth considering. The plug-in hybrid models have impressive electric range and low CO2 emissions, which make them particularly appealing to company car buyers

However, the Mercedes GLC simply isn’t as good to drive as rivals from BMW, and its standard suspension can be quite harsh over bumps. The GLC is more expensive than its closest rivals, too.

About the Mercedes GLC

The Mercedes GLC is now in its third generation, although this is the second version available in the UK. It remains in the same spot in the Mercedes range – above the Mercedes GLB but below the Mercedes GLE. The letters in the name also hint at its link to the Mercedes C-Class saloon and estate.

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We’ve driven various versions of the current GLC since it came out, including the sleek-looking Mercedes GLC Coupe. It features pretty much all the same equipment but with a slightly different roofline for a sportier look.

Performance & driving experience Performance is a strong suit with the Mercedes GLC, but a fidgety ride on standard suspension is highly disappointing

Pros All engines provide plenty of performance

Plug-in hybrids are still punchy in EV-only mode

AMG GLC 53 returns the sparkle its PHEV predecessors lacked Cons Hard, fidgety ride with standard suspension

Not as sharp to drive as a BMW X3

The automatic gearbox not the most responsive

​The Mercedes GLC uses the same platform as the Mercedes C-Class saloon and estate, and so it shares engines with that model as well. Unlike the C-Class, the GLC uses four-wheel drive as standard – all models come with Mercedes’ 4MATIC set-up and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.