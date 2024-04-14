BMW X3 review
A great drive combined with a sturdy and technologically advanced interior make the BMW X3 a compelling proposition
Is the BMW X3 a good car?
In a tough premium mid-size SUV segment the BMW X3 stands out thanks to a communicative driving feel, quality interior and good level of equipment. There’s a strong range of powertrains with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid offerings all providing their own benefits. Those looking for thrills will find the xDrive M50 good fun behind the wheel, though we look forward to an even hotter replacement for the X3 M. Those wanting all-electric power will have to wait for the Neue Klasse SUV to arrive in 2025.
The X3 is also keenly priced against its close German rivals which, combined with efficient engines, makes BMW’s mid-size SUV a sensible choice in the market.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Petrol/diesel/plug-in hybrid
|Body style
|SUV
|Powertrain
|2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder + electric motor
3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder
|Safety
|N/A
|Warranty
|Three-year, unlimited mileage
How much does the BMW X3 cost?
The fourth-generation X3’s trim level structure follows a similar pattern to most of BMW’s SUV offerings, with an entry-level xLine and a mid-range M Sport. The range-topper is currently the M50, which will eventually be surpassed by a hot X3 M during the car’s lifespan.
The BMW X3 xLine starts at just over £48,000 and comes with LED lights front and rear, roof rails, 18-inch wheels, heated front sport seats, plus a large curved screen that combines a 12.3-inch driver’s display and 14.9-inch touchscreen.
M Sport kicks off at around £50,000 and features a more aggressive exterior bodykit, 19-inch wheels, M Sport suspension, an M Sport steering wheel, aluminium interior trim and Alcantara upholstery.
The M50 costs around £67,000 adds its own exterior tweaks with adaptive headlights, 20-inch wheels, M Sport brakes, a kidney grille with integrated horizontal bars and – to help set it apart even more – illumination for the grille at the front, and a quad-exhaust tip layout to the rear.
The xLine and the M Sport also get the option of the petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid powertrains, all mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The M50 is only available with the more powerful petrol unit to complement the revised chassis for a sportier driving experience.
In 2021, we saw mild-hybrid power arrive on the previous generation X3 for the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The turbocharged petrol option with the 48V system (badged xDrive20) puts out 205bhp and a 0-62mph time of 7.8 seconds.
Despite the diesel being slightly less powerful with 197bhp, it’s quicker than the petrol unit, taking 7.7 seconds to complete the 0-62mph sprint. It’s unsurprisingly more frugal too, with efficiency of 48.7mpg compared with the petrol’s 40.9mpg.
Those prioritising fuel economy will be more interested in the X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid. It’s a heavily revised system compared to the previous X3 PHEV, with a new 22.3kWh battery almost double the size of the old one. Paired with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, total output sits at 294bhp for a 6.2-second 0-62mph time. The more important figure, though, is the electric range – 54 miles, with a 313.9mpg figure quoted by BMW. With the battery completely empty, BMW claims around 39.2mpg.
An M50 version of the X3 is the only six-cylinder offering, with the six-cylinder diesel alternative that is available in other markets not destined for the UK. The M50’s twin-turbocharged petrol engine pumps out 392bhp for a sports car-troubling 4.6-second 0-62mph time. A mild-hybrid system features too, allowing for 36.7mpg on a combined cycle.
An all-electric alternative will come in the shape of the Neue Klasse SUV, directly replacing the outgoing iX3. Rather than the upcoming Neue Klasse architecture, the internal-combustion engined X3 uses an evolution of the CLAR platform BMW utilises across a range of its models.
The X3 first arrived back in 2003 to sit in the then fledgling mid-size premium SUV sector, which has now flourished into a lucrative and competitive area of the market. Long-time rivals such as the Mercedes GLC and Audi Q5 are available in coupe-SUV form, and we expect this bodystyle to be offered with the next-generation BMW X4.
Engines, performance & drive
BMW’s X3 has traditionally led the way for driving appeal in its class, and it’s the same story with the latest one. It’s not perfect; the steering is too light and there’s currently only one six-cylinder engine in the range. But the balance and poise are excellent for a big SUV. Read more about the BMW X3's engines, performance and drive...
MPG, emissions & running costs
Efficiency has always been a strong suit of the BMW X3 and the mild-hybrids continue to provide some of the best figures in the class. This is now backed up by a useful plug-in hybrid system that offers usable electric-only range. We wish the charging was quicker, though. Read more about the BMW X3's MPG, emissions and running costs...
Interior, design & technology
Thanks to a certain degree of influence from the boldly-styled iX, the new X3 is certainly one of the more noticeable offerings in what is a rapidly growing sector. The eye-catching exterior is complemented inside with a big focus on technology and lighting. And something that is immediately obvious throughout the X3’s cabin is the quality – it feels like the best-built car in the segment. Read more about the BMW X3's interior, design and technology...
Boot space, comfort & practicality
A growth in exterior dimensions has naturally meant the interior of the X3 feels bigger than ever. The cabin is very spacious, although a few more handy storage compartments would be appreciated by family buyers. The boot is a decent size and shape to load big and bulky items, although the loss of space in the plug-in hybrid remains a shame. Read more about the BMW X3's boot space, comfort and practicality...
Reliability & safety
Judging from the extensive list of safety systems that feature as standard and the use of the tried and tested CLAR platform, we can only assume the new X3 will perform admirably when it receives its Euro NCAP results. Outstanding build quality inside also provides reassurance that the BMW X3 will easily cope with the rigours of family life. Read more about the BMW X3's reliability and safety...
Frequently Asked Questions
Three years or 60,000 miles.