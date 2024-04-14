BMW X3 review

An M50 version of the X3 is the only six-cylinder offering, with the six-cylinder diesel alternative that is available in other markets not destined for the UK. The M50’s twin-turbocharged petrol engine pumps out 392bhp for a sports car-troubling 4.6-second 0-62mph time. A mild-hybrid system features too, allowing for 36.7mpg on a combined cycle.

Advertisement - Article continues below

An all-electric alternative will come in the shape of the Neue Klasse SUV, directly replacing the outgoing iX3. Rather than the upcoming Neue Klasse architecture, the internal-combustion engined X3 uses an evolution of the CLAR platform BMW utilises across a range of its models.

The X3 first arrived back in 2003 to sit in the then fledgling mid-size premium SUV sector, which has now flourished into a lucrative and competitive area of the market. Long-time rivals such as the Mercedes GLC and Audi Q5 are available in coupe-SUV form, and we expect this bodystyle to be offered with the next-generation BMW X4.

Engines, performance & drive

BMW’s X3 has traditionally led the way for driving appeal in its class, and it’s the same story with the latest one. It’s not perfect; the steering is too light and there’s currently only one six-cylinder engine in the range. But the balance and poise are excellent for a big SUV. Read more about the BMW X3's engines, performance and drive...

MPG, emissions & running costs

Efficiency has always been a strong suit of the BMW X3 and the mild-hybrids continue to provide some of the best figures in the class. This is now backed up by a useful plug-in hybrid system that offers usable electric-only range. We wish the charging was quicker, though. Read more about the BMW X3's MPG, emissions and running costs...

Interior, design & technology

Thanks to a certain degree of influence from the boldly-styled iX, the new X3 is certainly one of the more noticeable offerings in what is a rapidly growing sector. The eye-catching exterior is complemented inside with a big focus on technology and lighting. And something that is immediately obvious throughout the X3’s cabin is the quality – it feels like the best-built car in the segment. Read more about the BMW X3's interior, design and technology...

Boot space, comfort & practicality

A growth in exterior dimensions has naturally meant the interior of the X3 feels bigger than ever. The cabin is very spacious, although a few more handy storage compartments would be appreciated by family buyers. The boot is a decent size and shape to load big and bulky items, although the loss of space in the plug-in hybrid remains a shame. Read more about the BMW X3's boot space, comfort and practicality...

Reliability & safety

Judging from the extensive list of safety systems that feature as standard and the use of the tried and tested CLAR platform, we can only assume the new X3 will perform admirably when it receives its Euro NCAP results. Outstanding build quality inside also provides reassurance that the BMW X3 will easily cope with the rigours of family life. Read more about the BMW X3's reliability and safety...