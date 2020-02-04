Best electric cars to buy 2023/2024

Pressure is mounting on UK motorists to ditch their fossil-fuelled petrol or diesel cars and switch to pure-electric cars. From the cheapest electric cars on sale to family SUVs and premium brand models, EVs are becoming more appealing and accessible to every type of driver, but which are the best electric cars available to buy right now? As luck would have it, we're here to help. We’ve extensively tested every new EV on sale and below you’ll find a summary of our top 10 current favourites, along with plenty of useful advice if you’re looking to make the switch to electric. Although some drivers may be a little hesitant about moving to electric power, the selection of models to choose from is only increasing and so are their capabilities. It means there’s likely to be an EV with the price, range, practicality and performance to suit most requirements. With the UK’s 2035 petrol and diesel ban looming into view, manufacturers now offer everything from small, city car sized EVs like the Fiat 500 to luxury models like the BMW i7. The mid-size family car segment is where the choice is most rapidly expanding – and battery range is becoming less of an issue when compared to a couple of years ago. Many EVs now do well over 300 miles on a charge.

Two battery options and three power outputs are available. The entry 58kWh battery is paired with a single 168bhp motor driving the rear wheels, delivering a 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds and a range of 238 miles. The 214bhp mid-spec version offers the best range, with a 73kWh battery increasing the total distance able to be covered on a single charge to 280 miles. The top-spec variant uses the same 73kWh battery, but adds a second motor at the front, giving a combined total of 301bhp and 605Nm of torque. Overall range falls slightly to 267 miles, although performance is much improved with 0-62 taking 5.2 seconds. Featuring a superb infotainment system and generous standard kit, the Ioniq 5 has the available space, practicality and comfort, too, so you'll relish the chance to rack up the miles. We certainly did, which is why we named the Hyundai Ioniq 5 our Car of the Year in 2021. If the Ioniq 5 doesn't provide enough of the 'fun' factor, Hyundai has handed the car over to its N division, setting a new benchmark for performance electric cars in the process. Equally practical and capable, the Ioniq 5 N is a completely different machine when the roads get twisty. Alongside tight body control, stiffer suspension and a wider track for better handling, the Ioniq 5 N has a 84kWh battery with two motors. It produces a peak power output of 641bhp and 740Nm of torque, and can still go up to 280 miles on a single charge. As the £65,000 price tag suggests, the car is full to the brim with kit with the only optional extras being a single-piece panoramic roof and paint. 9. BMW i5 19 The first entry from BMW on this list is the all-electric i5. Not only does the i5 offer outstanding cruising comfort, but it takes a step closer to its i7 sibling in terms of technology and refinement. However you view the i5, you can't deny that it has all the qualities of a fantastic executive car - from the materials used to its driving dynamics.

Only two i5 variants are on offer, the most common eDrive40 has an 81.2kWh battery and single motor producing 335bhp and 400Nm of torque, it's capable of completing the 0-62mph dash in six seconds flat. Range is pretty solid as well, albeit not class leading. You should see north of 300 miles in mixed driving conditions. When the road gets twisty the i5 feels planted and offers plenty of grip, but it really excels in overall ride comfort and refinement. 8. Citroen e-C4 & e-C4 X 19 Citroen has always been known for offering high levels of comfort and quirkiness and this applies to its all-electric family car – whether you opt for the e-C4 hatchback or the e-C4 X saloon. Both variants claim over 200 miles of battery range, too, and this should prove more than enough for most everyday needs. When you do need to top the battery up, the 100kW rapid-charging capability will allow you to complete a 10-80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes. The combustion-powered C4 was voted as the best car to own in our 2023 Driver Power car customer satisfaction survey, so it’s a safe bet that the e-C4 and e-C4 X will offer similarly pleasing experiences. 7. BYD Atto 3 19 BYD is a newcomer that only entered the UK market in March 2023, but the Chinese brand has already hit the ground running with its Atto 3 crossover. With its good looks and comfortable ride, there’s even an element of luxury when you take a seat inside.

You’d be forgiven for looking straight past all of these qualities, though, as the Atto 3 is chock-full of quirky features. When it comes to musical entertainment, Spotify is included as standard and accessed via a rotating centre touchscreen – but if you’d prefer a live gig, the door pocket strings are designed to act as a playable guitar. If fitness is more of your thing, the gear selector, air vents and door handle designs are all inspired by weightlifting equipment. Early versions of the Atto 3 even incorporated the aspirational “Build Your Dreams’ slogan on the cars tailgate, but this has since been dropped after listening to customer feedback. Novelties aside, the Atto 3 still has plenty of sensible qualities, including a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The 60.5kWh battery is good for a range of 260 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, and the 150kW rapid charging capability allows it to be topped up from 30 to 80 per cent in under half an hour. 6. Porsche Taycan 19 Simply put, the Taycan is a massively capable and desirable electric car which drives and feels exactly like a Porsche should. While the Taycan does come at a price premium, the Porsche engineers have delivered a driving experience that few other EVs at any price can come close to matching.

Despite the inevitable extra weight compared to petrol powered Porsche sports cars, the four-door Taycan retains the brand’s trademark agility and performance. With up to 751bhp in the Turbo S variant and range of up to 315 miles in the 93.4kWh battery models, it’s a hugely impressive machine. 5. BMW iX 19 BMW has delivered some fine electrified models over the years. From the revolutionary i8 sports car and more mainstream i3 supermini, to newer additions like the i4 and i5. Even in this company, the iX stands out as a superb example of the German manufacturer's engineering skill. The iX is the first of BMW’s battery-powered SUVs to be built on a dedicated EV platform. There are three versions available: the first is the 332bhp xDrive40 with a 71kW battery that’s good for a range of up to 257 miles, while the other two versions are the upcoming 611bhp M60 and the slightly more sedate 516bhp xDrive50, which has been a hit on our long-term fleet. These more powerful variants up the battery size to 105kW and will achieve a claimed maximum of 357 and 380 miles respectively. All versions of the BMW iX feature a four-wheel drive, dual-motor setup and, although this contributes to a rather hefty kerbweight of over 2,400kg, the iX handles surprisingly well. 4. Tesla Model 3 19 The first-generation Model 3 was the electric car many had been waiting for. It combined minimalist style, space-age technology, grin-inducing performance and cutting-edge charging tech – supported by the expansive and dedicated Tesla Supercharger network. Most importantly, it offered a long driving range. The newest iteration of the Model 3 is no different. Having built on these foundations, it has a snazzy new look and received a boost to the already excellent range to over 400 miles – making it one of the best electric cars you can currently buy.

The interior is nothing like what you’ll find in any BMW or Audi. The minimalist approach and lack of buttons (including indicator stalks) might not be to everyone’s taste but you can’t deny the wow factor. The large interior screen now has more usable space and the front and rear seats are heated and ventilated. Running costs, like on most electric cars, are lower than their internal combustion counterparts in terms of fuel, road tax (VED) and Benefit-in-Kind company car tax. 3. BMW i4 19 The myriad electric cars offered by BMW demonstrates the brand’s commitment to both an electrified future and its rich heritage for delivering cars that are great to drive – the BMW i4 is a great example. Arguably, the best part about the i4 is the way it handles – despite weighing in at over two tonnes, it feels brilliant through the corners with precise steering feel and impressively agility. In fact, near silent progress aside, you’d struggle to tell the difference between it and a fossil-fuelled 4 Series Gran Coupe. The eDrive35 produces 282bhp and a healthy 400Nm of torque while the eDrive40 i4 produces 335bhp and 430Nm of torque – both offering plenty of punch for everyday driving. There’s also a 536bhp i4 M50 version, which is the first electric car to be produced by BMW’s performance-focused M Division. The 282bhp and 335bhp models are powered by a single motor and are offered in both Sport and M Sport trim levels, and come with a healthy amount of kit. M Sport models get mostly cosmetic upgrades for around an extra £1,500. Optional kit is rather expensive, however, and the i4 doesn't offer quite as much value for money as some rivals. 2. MG4 19 MG is doing great things at the more affordable end of the electric car market at a time when costs are at the forefront of everyone’s mind. The MG4 is an electric family hatchback at a price that undercuts many smaller supermini-sized rivals. It’s good to drive, debuts a sharp new styling direction for the brand and comes with impressive rapid charging abilities. At the price, it’s very hard to criticise.

There are two powertrain options, both using a rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels. A 51kWh battery model with 168bhp opens the range or there’s the option to upgrade to a 64kWh battery and 200bhp. The 281-mile maximum range of the SE Long Range model is impressive, as is its 150kW rapid charging capability. Those looking for a little more power also have the competitively priced MG4 XPower to choose from, which offers 429bhp and 600Nm of torque. Overall range is slightly lower than the standard car, with MG claiming the XPower will return 239 miles of range - that’s pretty impressive for what is the most powerful MG to date. The MG4’s interior might not have quite the same high-class feel and advanced technology as some rivals but there’s a lot of space in there with decent rear legroom and a 363-litre boot. It’s functional and practical, while the MG4’s value-for-money credentials make it a truly competitive electric car that’s clearly worthy of the title of our Best Affordable Electric Car 2023. 1. Hyundai Kona Electric 19 It may not be part of the Ioniq family but the second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the brand’s finest EVs yet. We like it so much that we named it as our 2023 Car of the Year, Small SUV of the Year and Small Company Car of the Year, too.

The result is a claimed battery range of 338 miles – dropping slightly to 322 miles if you opt for the all-wheel-drive version. When you do need to top up, the E-GMP platform’s electronics will allow you to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes when using a 220kW rapid-charger. Kia EV6 19 The Kia EV6 is the sister vehicle to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, so it's a great pick if you love that model's technology, but aren't quite as sold on its retro-futuristic looks. The EV6 is arguably the more conventional of the two, and it's a bit lower and more sporting. This is reflected in its handling, with slightly firmer suspension offering sharper responses. It's offered either in RWD or AWD form, along with a high-performance GT version, with the entry-level model being our current favourite. It not only offers the best range figure of up to 328 miles from its 77.4kWh battery, but we also found its 7.3-second 0-62mph time to be quick enough. MG ZS EV 19 MG’s pitch to UK car buyers is based around value and the MG ZS EV fits that brand ethos to a tee. While it doesn’t stand out in terms of its technology or driving experience, the ZS EV is competent in these areas and a suitable alternative if you aren’t quite sold on the MG4. The car’s real strength lies in its practicality, affordability and long warranty. Nissan Ariya 19 As a previous Auto Express Car of the Year award winner, the Nissan Ariya still offers the stellar combination of practicality, quality and refinement that greatly impressed us when it first arrived. The electric SUV market is moving fast and some rivals have started to edge ahead of the Ariya, but it is still well worth considering. Not only does Nissan’s zero-emission family car claim up to 329 miles of battery range, but it’s surprisingly enjoyable to drive as well. Skoda Enyaq iV 19 The Enyaq iV is an all-electric family car that is typically Skoda: that is to say it's practical, well-equipped, comfortable and decent to drive. With top-spec models able to cover over 300 miles from a full charge, it soothes any range anxiety and just gets on with being an excellent family car – that just happens to run on battery power. How to choose an electric car: top tips The number of EVs on UK roads continues to grow, as more new electric cars are launched and used electric models become more readily available. The choice of new electric cars on sale to consumers will continue to expand as more manufacturers get on board with the technology in preparation for tightening emissions regulations and upcoming 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK and other countries.

At the same time, the electric car-charging infrastructure in the UK is improving, making electric cars more viable for more people. The wider availability of fast and rapid chargers at homes and workplaces, as well as in public spaces, means it's easier than ever to make the swap into a BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) and enjoy its lower running costs with relatively little inconvenience. Even if you can’t manage with a pure EV, today’s hybrids and plug-in hybrids offer a good halfway-house option. There are other benefits to pure-electric motoring besides the environmental ones – you’ll be exempt from London’s Congestion Charge and from paying road tax. You’ll also avoid having to pay the ULEZ charge, too. Electric cars remain more expensive than their combustion engined counterparts to buy, especially now the plug-in car grant has been axed, but running costs have been shown to be as much as 60 per cent less for electric cars than they are for petrol and diesel ones, even with the rising cost of electricity. Here's everything you need to make your electric car choices. For more information check out our full guide to living with an EV... 1. Decide whether an electric car will suit your lifestyle Electric cars are not for everybody. Although the public charging infrastructure in the UK is improving quickly, regular long trips in an electric car can still prove problematic. The perfect usage pattern for an EV involves charging at home overnight when electricity tariffs are lower and not needing to top up the battery again during the day.

Ideally, you’ll need somewhere to charge at home, but you could get around this if there are EV charging points at work or plenty of public charging points nearby. If you do less than 200 or so miles a week, you could get away without having a home or work charger at all; just visit a public one every few days to top up. If your average daily mileage exceeds the range of your electric car, we’d advise you to think twice, but the occasional longer trip should be perfectly manageable. As the technology improves and the average range of electric cars grows, more and more people will find that they could live quite happily with an electric car. 2. Don’t be put off by high electric car prices, running costs are the key The list prices of electric cars can look expensive compared to equivalent petrol or diesel models, but looks are very likely to be deceiving. List prices are just one part of the cost of vehicle ownership and the overall cost becomes much more palatable when you factor-in the relatively low running costs of EVs – often around 60 per cent of those of a similar petrol model depending on usage patterns. As a general rule, charging an electric car is cheaper than fuelling a petrol or diesel one – even if you use more expensive public charging points. The gap has narrowed in recent times with the rising cost of electricity but most electric car owners will still save by charging an EV at home rather than buying petrol or diesel for an equivalent car.

The free VED (road tax), the company car tax advantages and the lower maintenance costs that result from an EV’s fewer moving parts, and the lower cost of running an electric car will also help offset the higher upfront price over time. 3. Don’t worry about electric car practicality There was a time when the majority of electric cars were conventional models with the internal combustion engine powertrain swapped out for an electric motor and batteries. This led to all sorts of compromises in terms of interior and boot space. But today, electric cars tend to be built on purpose-designed platforms that are created either purely for electric vehicles or to accommodate various kinds of propulsion systems. The end result is that electric cars deliver boot and passenger space equivalent to petrol and diesel rivals. With everything from superminis and small SUVs to executive saloons and luxury SUVs to choose from, there should be an electric car to meet the needs of most buyers. 4. Enjoy the electric car driving experience Electric cars tend to be heavier than petrol and diesel models, which means they can feel less nimble on twisty roads, but there are a whole host of benefits to the way they drive that many people will find preferable. For a start you get near-silent cruising with next-to-no sound from the electric motors. In traffic, the car slows itself when you lift off the throttle thanks to regenerative braking, so it’s possible to drive around town using just one pedal, hardly ever touching the brake. It all makes for a very relaxed experience, yet the instant torque provided by the electric motor means that even everyday EVs can get you out of tricky situations quickly and also have the potential to leave a hot hatch standing when pulling away from the traffic lights and in some cases, supercars too.

In some ways, owning an EV means you have to change the way you think about driving. You automatically adopt a gentler, more relaxed style that maximises your range and often means you reach your destination feeling more refreshed than you would do otherwise. Are electric cars environmentally friendly? Electric cars have zero exhaust or tailpipe emissions so they don’t produce the localised NOx and particulate emissions that have a damaging effect on air quality in urban areas. However, the overall environmental credentials of an electric car depend greatly on the source of the electricity used to charge it. As the energy mix of the National Grid moves towards renewable sources like solar, wind and tidal power and away from fossil fuels, electric cars get greener. Green NCAP has published whole life emissions estimates for various cars with small electric vehicles performing better than any ICE cars. Are electric cars reliable? Electric cars are still selling in relatively small numbers and we haven’t seen enough of them doing significant mileages to make a firm judgement on reliability. What we do know is that EVs have fewer moving parts than conventional cars and there’s little evidence from hybrid or electric cars that battery performance degrades substantially with use, although you are likely to see a gradual reduction in capacity. How much do electric cars cost to tax? Pure-electric cars are currently free to tax. This still means you need to go through the process of taxing your electric vehicle although you won’t be required to pay anything. All other cars, including plug-in hybrids, still have to pay road tax. Which electric cars have the longest range? With ever-improving battery technology, electric cars are increasing their ranges. The MG4 is one of the more affordable EVs and it has an official range of up to 281 miles, which should be enough for most drivers. At the other end of the scale, pricier models such as the Mercedes EQS and Tesla Model S can offer well over 400 miles. Check out our list of the longest range electric cars. The UK electric car market: history and future Electric cars have been around for well over a century but it’s only recently that they’ve started to gain a market foothold. In the early noughties, the Reva G-Wiz led the electric car craze, although that model hardly qualified as a car at all, as it was classed as a quadricycle. It used basic lead-acid batteries, similar to the electric milk floats that once frequented British streets in the early hours, and was slow, cramped and not very safe. It wasn't until the original Nissan Leaf came along that the process of electric car development went into overdrive. As a five-door, five-seat hatchback, the Leaf offered the practicality of a conventional family car, and became the best-selling EV, albeit with sales figures significantly lower than its petrol and diesel counterparts. Initially the Leaf's range was 80 miles at best, but constant development and improvement have seen that range increase, while the arrival of the Leaf Mk2 in 2018 saw the car gain a range closer to that of a conventional petrol car.