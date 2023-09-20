New Citroen e-C4 2025 review: updated EV is more appealing than ever

Verdict

The Citroen e-C4 was always something of an under-appreciated car in its segment; its superb comfort and impressive space set it apart from many of the alternatives. Now, following a mid-life facelift, all of that remains but at a significantly lower asking price. Citroen’s latest electric cars, including the superb e-C3, are really going punchy on the numbers, yet there’s a huge amount to like about them beyond value, too. The e-C4 just got a whole lot more appealing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However you approach it, £5,600 is a lot of cash to lose. It’s not the sort of loose change that falls down the back of the sofa, and if a bill dropped through your letter box demanding you to pay up, chances are you’d be, to put it mildly, a little bit miffed.

Yet the new Citroen e-C4 has somehow managed to lose exactly that amount – but in a very good way. The five-door hatchback, plus the saloon-bodied e-C4 X, have dropped by £5,600 compared to the pre-facelift model. As a result, the range now kicks off from £26,295.

That’s £600 less than the cheapest Vauxhall Corsa Electric; a car which sits in the segment below when it comes to size. Similar levels of discounts will come to the petrol and hybrid Citroens, too, so the entry-level petrol C4 starts from £22,295.