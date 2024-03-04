Citroen C4 and C4 X get new hybrid setup and extended 260-mile EV range

Two new powertrains have been added to the comfort-focused Citroen C4 hatchback and C4 X high-riding saloon: the 48V hybrid system recently added to the Vauxhall Corsa and Astra, while the pure-electric e-C4 and e-C4 X now offer up to 260 miles thanks to a larger 54kWh battery.

Sitting above the standard PureTech petrol engine option in the C4 and C4 X is the new Hybrid 136 setup that consists of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has an electric motor built-in.

The e-motor is powered by a small 48V battery that allows the cars to cover less than a mile on electric power, so helps mainly with low-speed manoeuvring or cruising around town, but also boosts fuel economy and reduces CO2 by 20 per cent compared to petrol automatic C4s and C4 Xs.

Meanwhile the all-electric e-C4 and e-C4 X are now available with a 54kWh battery and 154bhp electric motor, also found in the Jeep Avenger and facelifted Peugeot E-2008, among other Stellantis EVs.

The old 50kWh battery and 134bhp e-motor combo is still available in entry-level versions of both cars, which provide a range of up to 223 miles, but the larger battery and more powerful motor boost the maximum range of the e-C4 and e-C4 X up to 260 miles.

Both setups have a maximum charging speed of 100kW, and a 20 to 80 per cent top-up takes as little as 30 minutes.

The Citroen C4 and C4 X hybrids both start from £26,350, and are available in either Plus or Max specifications. The 54kWh versions of the e-C4 and e-C4 X are offered in range-topping Max or EV-exclusive e-Series trim, priced from £36,105.

