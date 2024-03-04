Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Citroen C4 and C4 X get new hybrid setup and extended 260-mile EV range

The Citroen C4 hatchback and C4 X high-riding saloon are now available with a 48V hybrid, while the electric e-C4 and e-C4 X receive a larger 54kWh battery option

by: Ellis Hyde
4 Mar 2024
Citroen e-C4 - front static

Two new powertrains have been added to the comfort-focused Citroen C4 hatchback and C4 X high-riding saloon: the 48V hybrid system recently added to the Vauxhall Corsa and Astra, while the pure-electric e-C4 and e-C4 X now offer up to 260 miles thanks to a larger 54kWh battery.

Sitting above the standard PureTech petrol engine option in the C4 and C4 X is the new Hybrid 136 setup that consists of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has an electric motor built-in.

The e-motor is powered by a small 48V battery that allows the cars to cover less than a mile on electric power, so helps mainly with low-speed manoeuvring or cruising around town, but also boosts fuel economy and reduces CO2 by 20 per cent compared to petrol automatic C4s and C4 Xs.

Citroen C4 X - hybrid powertrain graphic

Meanwhile the all-electric e-C4 and e-C4 X are now available with a 54kWh battery and 154bhp electric motor, also found in the Jeep Avenger and facelifted Peugeot E-2008, among other Stellantis EVs. 

The old 50kWh battery and 134bhp e-motor combo is still available in entry-level versions of both cars, which provide a range of up to 223 miles, but the larger battery and more powerful motor boost the maximum range of the e-C4 and e-C4 X up to 260 miles.

Both setups have a maximum charging speed of 100kW, and a 20 to 80 per cent top-up takes as little as 30 minutes.

The Citroen C4 and C4 X hybrids both start from £26,350, and are available in either Plus or Max specifications. The 54kWh versions of the e-C4 and e-C4 X are offered in range-topping Max or EV-exclusive e-Series trim, priced from £36,105.

Now read our list of the best hybrid cars to buy...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

